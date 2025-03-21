4 crucial STEM skills for a career in cybersecurity

For all of the future cyber professionals out there, what are the STEM skills that will make you stick out in a competitive space?

This month at SiliconRepublic.com is all about cybersecurity and what better way to explore the potential of a career in this area than to discuss the much needed skills to get you there?

Cybersecurity demands a blend of the technical and the non-technical, as it crosses over between multiple disciplines in the STEM ecosystem. So, if you have your eye on a future as a cybersecurity professional, skills wise, here is what you need to know to secure that role.

Cryptography

Cryptography, that is the process of hiding or coding a message so only the recipient can decipher it, is not a new concept, having been deployed in various ways for centuries, for example by the ancient Egyptians in the form of hieroglyphics. That being said, it can be used as a thoroughly modern method through which organisations harbouring sensitive data can protect themselves.

Anyone interested in upskilling in the technology of the future should look into courses offering an education in cryptography and encryption methods, via algorithms, ciphers, encryption keys etc. A particularly tough but interesting route could be the study of advanced encryption standard (AES), which is considered almost unbreakable.

Incident response and analysis

It is a sad but true fact that the world has become increasingly vulnerable as technologies have advanced and become weaponised. While we can’t flip a switch and turn back time, we can encourage students and cybersecurity professionals to embrace threat and incident response methods, in order to make the organisations safer.

A vital skill for those considering a career in the cyber space is the ability to identify, analyse and respond to growing threats such as malware, phishing attempts, identity fraud and ransomware. Areas to upskill in for burgeoning incident response cyber professionals include a knowledge of security tools, foundational technical proficiency, digital forensics, threat intelligence and soft skills such as communication and problem-solving.

Penetration testing

Penetration testing is defined as an authorised simulated attack conducted by an ethical hacker on a computer system in order to identify and expose potential vulnerabilities. It is a critical aspect of ensuring an organisation builds a strong and (as far as possible) impregnable security framework.

The skills needed to excel in this field include network and application security, programming, especially Python, Java, Ruby, Perl, threat modelling, Linux, Windows and MacOS environments and cloud architecture, among others.

Because this is a highly important step in developing company-wide security infrastructure, the opportunities for an ambitious professional are potentially endless.

Frameworks

The cybersecurity landscape is changing and with that change comes an evolution in the policies and frameworks that govern the sector. Anyone in the STEM field aiming to develop a career in cybersecurity should ensure that they have a wide skillset and knowledge of relevant standards, regulations and frameworks.

Of course, the laws and policies that you learn should be specific to your own country and the countries in which you are operating, but for broader comprehension, it might be helpful to learn about GDPR, NIS2 and DORA, to name a few.

By having an understanding of frameworks as they pertain to your region and internationally, cyber professionals can help ensure that their organisation is in complete compliance but also, that they are doing their part to keep their networks safe and secure.

Cybersecurity is a fascinating, rapidly moving and creative space for students and employees, with plenty of opportunities to upskill and progress professionally.

For those looking to develop certain skills to aid that upward movement, online courses, third-level education, micro-credentials and various internet-based self-teaching resources, are an ideal way to bridge the knowledge gap.

