5 new opportunities to consider to advance your sci-tech career

From a graduate programme by Tirlán to a LinkedIn Learning course in using generative AI for productivity, here are some of the opportunities out there right now.

It can be difficult to keep track of all the new career opportunities that pop up in STEM. Education providers and companies are constantly announcing a steady stream of graduate programmes, degrees, short courses and apprenticeships – and it can be tough to wade through all the different options out there.

If you have your eye out for a new opportunity, it’s important to stay up to date because many of these opportunities have strict deadlines for last applications.

You don’t want to miss out on a great course or apprenticeship because you missed the deadline to apply. A couple of the new opportunities on this list have deadline dates, but others don’t.

But even if it’s an online course with flexible dates, it’s always helpful to know that the one you’ve chosen to do is new.

Here are a couple of new career-related opportunities for you to consider over the next few months.

Tirlán Graduate Programme

Formerly known as Glanbia, Tirlán is a food co-op with an emphasis on promoting Irish farming and nutrition.

Its graduate programme is in full swing, with the company looking to recruit for early-career roles such as utilities engineer, engineering associate and IT business analyst.

There is more information on Tirlán’s graduate programme available on its website.

How To Research and Write Using Generative AI Tools

Generative AI is a hot topic. If you love the idea of getting on board with the ever-expanding tech, then this course on LinkedIn’s online education platform LinkedIn Learning might be one for you.

It was released a few weeks ago and takes about one hour and fifteen minutes to complete. The instructor and course creator, Dave Birss, introduces learners to generative AI and how it can improve their productivity over a series of short videos.

Certificate in Emerging Digital Technologies

You have until tomorrow (9 May) to get your applications in for this Level 7 course in emerging digital tech.

It’s a one-semester online course that gives participants an overview of some of the newest tech trends such as AI and blockchain. It will also provide a grounding in emerging trends in areas like cybersecurity that are constantly evolving.

The course is aimed at professionals, managers and decision-makers and has a business focus. It begins on 23 May.

MSc Sustainability Leadership, University of Galway

This new interdisciplinary course was developed by University of Galway’s Ryan Institute as well as its College of Business, Public Policy and Law and the College of Science and Engineering.

It aims to address the growing need for people who understand sustainability and how it can fit into a business environment. Graduates will be able to ensure that businesses are sustainable and profitable, as well as identify what changes could be made at Government level.

It is a two-year, part-time course that is suitable for people already working.

Coursera’s partnership with Meta

There is no single course recommendation here, but the move by online education provider Coursera to incorporate more AR and VR into its offering will surely be of interest to those who want to learn using headsets or find out more about AR.

Last month, Coursera introduced new VR features to help people learn everything from Chinese to human physiology.

And its partnership with Meta means more new courses for learners interested in honing their AR skills.

The Meta AR Developer Professional Certificate course and the Meta Spark Creator AR Certification Prep Specialisation course are both good options to consider.

