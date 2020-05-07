Skills-matching platform Abodoo launches free trial for employers

The Irish start-up, which was already available at no cost to jobseekers, has made its service free for employers for 30 days to support businesses impacted by Covid-19.

Abodoo, the Irish start-up focused on AI-powered smart working, today (7 May) launched a 30-day free trial of its skills-matching platform to help support the workers and businesses impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The platform hosts forums, expert advice centres and access to training, and those seeking remote or flexible work can create a free skills profile that matches them to available opportunities and industries that are recruiting as a result of the pandemic.

For the first 30 days after signing up for the platform, employers will now be able to post new roles and connect with potential candidates on Abodoo for free. The company said that it hopes to help companies and jobseekers make the right talent connections at this time.

Until now, Abodoo had already been free for jobseekers. Now, however, the entire recruitment process will be free for employers throughout their trial “with the aim of dramatically increasing the number of opportunities available to people on the platform”.

Vanessa Tierney, co-founder of Abodoo, explained the motivation behind launching the 30-day free trial as a response to “the devastating social and economic impact around the world” as a result of Covid-19.

“People are losing jobs and we’re seeing businesses trying to navigate remote working for the first time,” she said. “At Abodoo, we want to help people and play our part in this extremely difficult time, and that’s why we decided to make access to our talent-matching platform free during this critical period.

“We can help people find work to match their unique circumstances, and help businesses transform how they operate working from home, so they can continue to do what they do best.”

‘A new reality’

Founded in 2017, Abodoo has 25,000 remote and flexible-working members across 62 countries and 150 registered employers. Jobseekers using Abodoo have access to a database of 50,000 skills and are “percentage matched” to roles.

“This crisis has changed the world of work, and we are all adapting to a new reality,” Tierney added. “We all face an uncertain economy and millions of people are wondering how they can continue to work, care for their loved ones, and support the household. We need to come together while staying apart, making the best use of the resources we have where they’re needed most.

“Our goal here is to support up to 1m people looking for sustainable, flexible, rewarding employment in these incredibly challenging circumstances. As a global community working together, we can begin building towards recovery.”