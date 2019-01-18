Accenture Ireland launches data science course for women in STEM

Accenture Ireland has launched its new data science course specifically geared towards women working in STEM who want to explore this emerging field.

Many areas of STEM, data science included, suffer from talent shortages. It is a problem that many organisations hope to address with multi-pronged plans employing different methods to find people with the skills they need.

Accenture Ireland hopes to address all this while better promoting diversity in one fell swoop with its new data science evening course which it launched on 17 January.

The course, entitled the ‘Women in Data Science Accelerator will be held in evening session over six weeks. The programme hopes to provide a unique insight into the day-to-day life of a data scientist.

A group of 30 women who already hold applied data skills or otherwise applicable broad numerical experience will get the opportunity to develop their data science capabilities, network with other women building skills in the data science space and learn from exports in the field.

The course will be hosted at The Dock and Accenture’s Medb Corcoran, who is the Ireland lead at Accenture Labs, will oversee the Leadership Stories segment of the programme and act as a judge.

“This course underlines Accenture’s ongoing commitment to celebrating and fostering diversity not only throughout the organisation but right across Ireland’s technology sector,” Corcocan commented on the programme’s launch day. “It is through programmes like our Women in Data Science Accelerator that we can bring together women who have a passion for data and analytics and provide them with industry-led lectures, hands-on workshops and career guidance to help build a career in data science.”

Paul Pierotti, Accelerator Programme sponsor, added: “Participants on the course can expect to hear from Accenture data scientists at all career levels who will share their career stories, provide case studies for round table discussion and consult on course project questions. It’s a great career development opportunity to upskill, collaborate and network with fellow and aspiring data scientists.”

Interested parties can find out by visiting the website.

Accenture logo on a glass building. Image: josekube/Depositphotos