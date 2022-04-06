Aisling Campbell of Accenture standing leaning on a balcony railing outside with blurred buildings on the skyline behind her.
Accenture tops LinkedIn’s list of 25 best workplaces in Ireland

3 hours ago

Sci-tech employers such as IBM, Alphabet, Apple and Intel also featured in LinkedIn’s Top Companies list for Ireland.

Professional services firm Accenture has been named as the best place to work in Ireland, according to LinkedIn’s Top Companies list for 2022.

The list was dominated by employers in the technology, pharma and financial services sectors. IBM and Alphabet, Google’s parent company, came in at second and third place respectively. The top five was rounded out by Apple and Intel.

LinkedIn put together a list of 25 companies based on factors such as career growth, skills development, gender diversity, job stability and ability for employees to advance internally.

The professional networking site compiled the list based on actions taken on the platform by its 2m Irish members between January and December of last year.

Other tech employers that made the list include Dell Technologies, Meta and SAP. It also featured medtech and pharma companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific and Pfizer, as well as employers in the finance space such as AIB, Citi and JP Morgan Chase.

While Accenture scooped the top place, it was joined in the list by other professional services companies PwC, KPMG and EY.

Accenture has been in Ireland for more than 50 years and has more than 5,000 workers in Cork and Dublin. Last year, it announced plans to hire 500 people primarily focusing on Munster and Cork.

Aisling Campbell, head of HR at Accenture Ireland, said the company was “delighted to be recognised as the top company to work for in Ireland” by LinkedIn.

“Today’s talent expects to have a variety of work and a number of different career moves within their working life. We actively work with our employees to encourage and grow them for a long-term career at Accenture.”

This is the first time LinkedIn’s list has been published in Ireland. Sandrine Chauvin, LinkedIn News international executive editor, said that the Top Companies list recognises leading employers in Ireland but “also aims to highlight opportunities to our Irish members when taking their next step in their career”.

“Importantly, our analysis highlights that while opportunity and stability are core elements of what influences someone to stay with a company or to move jobs, the opportunities that organisations give staff to develop over the long term is crucial to building loyalty,” Chauvin added.

“Seeing colleagues progress and having a clear picture of how they can upskill and gain experience builds loyalty among staff as they gain a clear picture of how they can grow in tandem with their employer.”

The top 25 companies to work for in Ireland this year, according to LinkedIn, are:

  1. Accenture
  2. IBM
  3. Alphabet Inc
  4. Apple
  5. Intel
  6. AIB
  7. Pfizer
  8. AstraZeneca
  9. Johnson & Johnson
  10. Dell Technologies
  11. PayPal
  12. PwC
  13. Merck
  14. GE
  15. Meta
  16. Citi
  17. Boston Scientific
  18. KPMG
  19. Bank of America
  20. PepsiCo
  21. A&L Goodbody LLP
  22. Abbott
  23. JPMorgan Chase & Co
  24. EY
  25. SAP

