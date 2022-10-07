New careers event aims to support Ireland’s African community

Hosted by the APNI, the hybrid event is free to attend and will take place both online and in person at LinkedIn’s HQ in Dublin.

The African Professional Network of Ireland (APNI) has teamed up with LinkedIn to host the APNI Careers Day on 13 October.

This free event will take place at LinkedIn’s European headquarters on Wilton Place in Dublin 2, and will also be available to attend online.

The Careers Day will run from 3pm to 9pm and will include a networking session, fireside chats and opportunities to connect with recruiters and employers that are committed to diversity and inclusion.

Speakers on the day will offer advice on how jobseekers can start, build and transition their careers.

Ayo Olabimtan, chair of the APNI, said the event will be a significant milestone for diversity and inclusion recruitment in Ireland.

“APNI wants to support the pipeline of future leaders in Ireland across all sectors. We believe a strong pipeline for that talent lies within the Afro-Irish and other diverse communities in Ireland,” he said.

“Our goal is to provide a platform and space to network with potential employers, employers that are intentional about having a more diverse and inclusive workforce, but also provide the community the opportunity to ask career-related questions they may not get a chance in other settings.”

Pearlé Nwaezeigwe is the marketing manager for APNI and previously worked at TikTok as a policy manager for Sub-Saharan Africa. She thinks the pipeline of African professionals in Ireland is definitely increasing.

“When I first interviewed for [the TikTok role], I knew that it was specific to Africa, which was something that is rarely seen in companies. Africa is usually grouped under EMEA. The fact that this company was able to specify and want to hire Africans for the region, it was pretty exciting,” she said.

“I think a lot of companies in Ireland are definitely looking towards that, like, ‘How do we expand internationally? How do we expand into bigger markets?’ And a lot of markets like Africa are booming, so a lot of African professionals here in Ireland are definitely at an advantage because these roles will definitely be tailored to them and their experiences.”

Nwaezeigwe added that Ireland’s reputation as a European tech hub also serves as an advantage to the African community because the country is home to a lot of EMEA headquarters.

The APNI is a volunteer-run group with more than 2,000 members from the Afro-Irish community and African diaspora across Ireland.

The Careers Day takes place on 13 October and registration is free.

