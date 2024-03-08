How do employee resource groups benefit a company?

We spoke to representatives of four different employee resource groups at Amgen to find out how they benefit the company’s workforce.

Diversity, inclusion and belonging is an important aspect of workplace culture that companies try to foster, as it benefits both employee career opportunities as well as tech skills shortages.

A common way that companies push for better diversity and inclusivity within their workforce is through the establishment of employee resource groups (ERGs). These groups often play an important part in making sure the culture is up to standard for employees and forms a larger sense of community within a workforce.

To find out more about how vital ERGs are to a workforce, SiliconRepublic.com visited Amgen to speak with employees involved in four different ERGs at the biopharma company.

Support and confidence

“Through ERGs, Amgen has given employees the platform to raise awareness about causes that they’re really passionate about, which shows that the company is committed to diversity, inclusion and belonging,” says Michelle McManus, who is a member of the Women Empowered to be Exceptional ERG (WE2)

“Employees want to work at companies where they feel heard.”

McManus draws from her own experience of participating in WE2, which she says has helped her feel empowered and inspired. As well as participating, McManus has also been involved in WE2’s mentoring programme, which she credits for providing her with increased confidence and a sense of personal development.

Personal development and growth is a benefit of ERGs echoed by Evan Hassett, a member of the Amgen Early Career Professionals (AECP) ERG. “They can be a great networking opportunity and they can also spark new and exciting conversations between like-minded people,” he says.

Hassett, who works as part of the plant and technical quality assurance team, tells us about how he was first prompted to join AECP as a new hire. “As its name suggests, this ERG is aimed at new Amgen staff that have only recently begun their career in the biopharmaceutical industry.”

Communities and events

Sofia Kivotidi, a member of the Pride LGBTQ and Allies Network, discussed how this ERG fosters a strong community through its regular meetings and events, such as a fundraising walk for LGBTQ+ organisation Belong To.

“We also organised talks, so Moninne Griffith, the CEO of Belong To, came on site and discussed with the Amgen personnel about LGBTQ+ issues,” she explains. “For example, we discussed bullying at school for LGBTQ youth and how people can be supportive allies.”

Another ERG that hosts regular events is the Amgen International Network (AIN), which particularly benefits employees who have come to Ireland from all over the world. “This network provides a basis for support while also organising networking events,” says Oisín Langan, an AIN committee member.

One networking event that Langan describes is a ‘Taste of the Nation’ event, where staff can taste different foods from different areas of the world. The AIN is also organising a similar event where staff can try different cultural drinks from different areas around the world.

Langan describes how having a network like the AIN can be extremely beneficial to anyone arriving in a new country to start a new job. “Many employees come to Amgen on a secondment and many others come to Ireland for different reasons and that transition to a new job and a new country can be very difficult.

“I myself have lived abroad in the past and something such as the AIN is something I could have benefitted greatly from.”

