Applications open for Google’s women in computer science scholarship

Successful candidates will receive €5,000 each year for the duration of their undergraduate degree, helping prepare them for a career in tech.

Google is now taking applications for its 2021 women in computer science scholarship. Called the Generation Google Scholarship, it gives students in Ireland the chance to be awarded €5,000 annually for the duration of their degree.

Previously called the Women’s Techmakers Scholarship, the programme is now in its second year. Its goal is to improve gender equality in the industry. The awards are based on candidates’ impact on diversity, academic background and “demonstrated leadership”.

To apply, students must be in their first or second year of their undergraduate degree at a university or institute of technology in Ireland. They must be studying computer science, computer engineering or a closely related field. Google will be looking for applicants that “show a passion for increasing the involvement of women in technology”.

Generation Google 2020

Last year, 12 people received the Google scholarship. One of them was University of Limerick student Nutsa Chichilidze, who got to work with a Google mentor.

“We have monthly calls where he shares advice and his own experiences and we have even done some mock interviews,” Chichilidze said. “As part of the scholarship I have also participated in the Get Ahead programme, which has helped improve my coding skills and also connected me with students around the world.

“Winning the scholarship has made a real difference to my university experience and is helping me prepare for a career in tech.”

Erifeoluwa Jamgbadiand, a student at Technological University of Dublin, has also enjoyed mentorship and participating in Get Ahead as part of her scholarship. Her mentor has become a “vital asset”, she said, and she has been able to apply her coding skills outside of the classroom.

The Google Student Veteran Summit has expanded & gone virtual this year as Google’s Veteran Career Series! Tune in to 1 or all 5 sessions about working at Google, including:

💻 Tech roles

📊 Business roles

🎙️ Q & A with veterans at Google

Register ➡️ https://t.co/DnoBDkXwJ9 pic.twitter.com/pKYGkrS2hY — Google Students (@googlestudents) October 12, 2020

Google Ireland’s director of engineering, Jessica McCarthy, said: “To ensure gender equality in the Irish tech industry, we need to encourage women to study in the computer science and engineering fields, offer support and mentorship to women and help foster a positive view of the working experience for women in tech.”

To apply for Generation Google 2021, visit the website here. The deadline to submit is Friday 4 December 2020.