Teen-Turn urges women to avail of ATU engineering scholarship in 2023

Trane Technologies is funding two engineering scholarships for women doing degrees at ATU. Each is worth €24,000 over four years.

More women engineers in Ireland are set to benefit from a collaboration between Atlantic Technological University (ATU), Trane Technologies and Teen-Turn.

The trio of organisations are coming together to run a scholarship aimed at women who are taking engineering courses at ATU.

Industrial manufacturing company Trane Technologies has a site under its subsidiary Thermoking in Galway which is located close to ATU’s campus just outside the city.

Trane Technologies has committed to fund two four-year STEM Career Pathways Scholarships every year. The scheme began in September 2022, with the first beneficiaries already almost completed the first part of the academic year.

Priority is being given to applicants who are already participating in some of the education and outreach activities that Teen-Turn runs for young women and girls across the country. Students from disadvantaged and underrepresented socioeconomic backgrounds are also being given priority.

Each scholarship is valued to a total of €24,000 with €6,000 being awarded on an annual basis as the student progresses through her education over four years.

Ella Hasty from Shannon, Co Clare is one of the first recipients of the scholarship. She began studying engineering in ATU earlier this year and is almost halfway through her first year.

“I am really enjoying the course and having this scholarship makes it easier for me to focus on my studies without worrying about the increasing costs of studying at third level,” she said.

Gail Quinn, HR leader at Trane Technologies, said that the aim of the scholarship is “to create a greater female representation in STEM related careers”.

Teen-Turn participants who are completing their Leaving Cert over the coming months are being encouraged to put STEM courses at ATU on their CAO to be considered for the Trane Technologies scholarship programme in 2023.

More information on the scholarship is available on Teen-Turn’s website.

