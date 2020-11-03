AWS is calling on second-level girls to design real-world apps

Through the free initiative, girls aged 12 and 13 will attend virtual bootcamps on digital skills and be in with a chance to work at AWS for a day.

Are you a second-level student curious about careers in tech? AWS wants to hear your ideas for a new app. The company has launched a programme to encourage more secondary-school students – particularly girls – to engage with the industry.

The AWS GetIT competition is calling on students aged 12 to 13 across the country to take part. They will design an app-based solution to a problem their community or school currently faces. The goal is to teach them “practical and digital skills” in areas such as cloud computing.

This year is the first time the GetIT programme has been rolled out in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. It is free to take part. So far, 38 schools have signed up to the contest across a number of counties, including Dublin, Down, Galway, Limerick, Laois and Roscommon.

AWS Ireland’s country manager, Mike Beary, said that the aim is to show young people the “huge array” of technology careers that exist today. Technology skills are in high demand, according to AWS, and that is “set to grow consistently” in the near future.

AWS GetIT

Students who take part in AWS GetIT will attend virtual digital-skills bootcamps. These will cover the different stages of software development, such as identifying a target audience for the application, problem solving, research techniques and testing.

Women working at AWS will act as role models to the students. They will host and mentor participants during the bootcamps and guide them as they work on their apps.

Niamh Finnegan, for example, is an ambassador for the programme as well as an operations manager at the company. Speaking about her own career, she explained the challenges she faced in realising where her strengths could be “best utilised”.

“AWS introduced me to a role that I didn’t even know existed,” she said. “That ignited my passion for technology and made me proud to be an engineer. Now I’m committed to working with schools and young girls to show how varied and cool technology careers can be.”

Of the teams taking part in the competition, AWS will shortlist 10 to present their app to a judging panel. The winning team will get to work with AWS for a day on bringing their app idea to life.

AWS has collaborated with youth-training organisation Future Foundations to develop the GetIT programme. The organisation’s CEO, Jonathan Harper, said that more than 100 schools have taken part in the programme in the UK throughout the last three years.

Beary added: “To support Ireland’s digital transformation journey we need to encourage more students to study technology at school. [AWS GetIT] demonstrates that you don’t need to be deeply technical to have a successful career in tech.”

Learn more about AWS GetIT and how to take part here.