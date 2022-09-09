US education provider aims to equip Irish leaders for career success

The B-Agile leadership accelerator programme is delivered by Babson College to prepare workers for ‘a future filled with uncertainty’.

US-based business education provider Babson College is bringing its virtual leadership accelerator programme to Ireland.

The B-Agile accelerator is designed to equip business leaders with the skills they need to manage diverse teams and encourage innovation in their workplace. It’s aimed at mid-level managers and high-potential employees.

The international programme was launched at a reception in Ireland by Babson College’s president, Stephen Spinelli.

“The pace of change in the world is creating disruption in every industry,” he said. “Now more than ever, workers need to be prepared for a future filled with uncertainty. That requires learning to be a lifetime endeavour.”

The B-Agile programme is spread out over seven 90-minute virtual sessions – the focus of which can be decided by participants. Most sessions include case studies and discussions, as well as project work and teambuilding opportunities.

At the accelerator’s launch in Ireland, Spinelli recognised the US ambassador to Ireland, Claire Cronin, for her entrepreneurial leadership and focus on diversity and innovation.

Cronin addressed attendees of the launch, which also included Irish business leaders and Babson College alumni and staff.

“Throughout my career, I have advocated for diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility, and promoting these values is among my top priorities as the US ambassador to Ireland,” said Cronin.

“Academic institutions, such as Babson College, are at the forefront of this important effort. Its focus on developing diverse teams that bring differing perspectives to solving business problems is so important to address the challenges of today.”

As well as its accelerator programme, Babson College runs a range of undergraduate, graduate and professional courses. The Financial Times rated its MBA programme number three in the world for career progression.

More information on the B-Agile accelerator is available on Babson College’s website.

