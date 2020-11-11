Bank of Ireland and Wrike among Diversity in Tech 2020 award winners

The inaugural Diversity in Tech Awards announced 16 category winners during a virtual event.
After whittling down more than 300 nominations from 24 countries, 77 shortlisted finalists took part the Diversity in Tech Awards yesterday (10 November). The award ceremony, held online, featured 16 categories including women in tech and diversity in tech initiatives.
The aim of the awards is to celebrate diversity, equality and inclusion, recognising individuals and teams from across the world who are doing impactful work within their organisations and communities. Previously known as the Women in Tech Awards, this was the first year of the Diversity in Tech Awards, organised by the Dublin Tech Summit team.
The panel of 15 judges included figures from Ireland’s tech scene, including Shinjini Das of Das Media Group, Gearóid Kearney of MyAccessHub, Gary Stewart of The Nest, and Sarah Cunningham of Mastercard’s Dublin tech hub.
Winners included Bank of Ireland’s Pride Network, which won the LGBTQ+ Inclusion Award. Software company Wrike won the Health and Wellness Award, and Alishba Imran, a machine learning developer at Hanson Robotics, was awarded the Young Female STEM Pioneer prize.
Special recognition awards
Among the 16 categories were two special recognition awards: the Grace Hopper Award, which acknowledges a leading female STEM professional; and the Diversity In Tech Impact Award, which recognises diversity promotion efforts by a not-for-profit organisation.
Kriti Sharma, founder of AI for Good UK and vice-president of product at GfK, was crowned winner of the Grace Hopper Award. Meanwhile, Gary Goldman, senior programme director of Out in Tech, was awarded the Diversity in Tech Impact accolade.
Speaking about this year’s winners, Tracey Carney, managing director of the Diversity in Tech Awards, said: “This year’s inaugural Diversity in Tech Awards was a huge success and emphasised the diversity, equality and inclusion of organisations who are making a real difference.
“We were inundated this year, with over 300 entries from some of Ireland’s most successful tech industries.”
Other award winners included:
Cultural Inclusion Award
Sensata Technologies
Data Scientist Award
Nabanita Roy, data scientist at Fiserv
Digital Transformation Award
Anita Kishore, chief strategy officer at Byju’s
Disability Inclusion Award
Cubbie Sensory Hub, Cubbie
International Diversity Role Model Award
Evelyn Nomayo, founder of Phase Innovate
Entrepreneur Award
Sindhu Joseph, CEO and founder of CogniCor Technologies
Mentorship Award
Irish Girl Guides
Rising Star Award
Amanda Obidike, executive director and founder of STEMi Makers Africa/Calal Global
Tech Leader Award
Daisy Wu Kedi, head of IT and digital transformation of Chevron (greater China)
Trailblazer Award
Anna Radulovski, CEO and founder of the WomenTech Network
International Diverse Company of The Year
Anthemis Group