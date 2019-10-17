There’s a special place in the hearts of graduates for Glasgow

According to a survey by Resume.io, Glasgow is the top European city for new graduates.

Whether you’re at the beginning of your studies or coming to the end, having an informed idea of where the best jobs are and which city will provide you with the best living environment after college is likely on your mind.

New research from Resume.io looked at which European cities are the best destinations for new graduates to live and work.

It was based on a range of parameters that impact wellbeing and quality of life, including rent levels, cost of living, the economy, the local graduate community, sports and fitness facilities, and local culture.

The research said that some of the most promising contenders included “up-and-coming places” such as Glasgow, Munich and Sofia. Affordability of these cities is what gave them a sharper competitive edge against more traditional destinations for new graduates, such as Berlin, Barcelona and Prague.

Graduates love Glasgow

Glasgow came in at the top of the list – ahead of Prague, Munich and Budapest – with 39pc of respondents reporting high satisfaction with the city’s facilities.

The Scottish city also ranked number two for local satisfaction with the arts life, thanks to venues such as the Royal Concert Hall, Centre for Contemporary Arts and the legendary King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut gig venue.

Resume.io’s findings are backed by Glasgow’s impressive graduate retention rate, with more than two-thirds staying on to work in the city. This is nearly the highest retention rate of any UK city.

Further afield

Although Manchester was another UK city that was highly regarded by participants, the capital came in at the opposite end of the spectrum. Despite high levels of employment and culture satisfaction, London ranked bottom of the list, likely due to its expensive rent and elevated living costs.

In terms of the most fun cities, Vienna’s colourful culture was noted by respondents for giving them lots of great stuff to do, often for free.

To find out more about how the European cities were ranked, check out the full interactive guide.