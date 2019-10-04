Some of the ‘world’s best workplaces’ are right here in Ireland

Ireland-based organisations outperformed the global benchmark in several areas of the latest World’s Best Workplaces ranking.

The annual list of the World’s Best Workplaces was announced this week by Great Place to Work, offering insights based on a study of 8,000 organisations and 12m employees globally.

Of the top 25 companies, 11 have significant operations in Ireland, with eight of the top 10 based here and Cisco, Salesforce, DHL and Mars all appearing in the top five.

Ireland-based organisations outperformed the global benchmark in a number of key areas, including flexibility and high trust leadership, but company confidence in hiring practices as well as in staff to complete their responsibilities without micro-management is what truly set them apart.

Selection process

The selection process requires companies to be included on five or more national lists within Great Place to Work’s current 58 countries. Other criteria include being made up of 5,000 employees or more worldwide, and having at least 40pc of a company’s workforce based outside of its home country.

Companies also receive additional credit for their efforts to create an excellent workplace culture in their worldwide locations, practising such attributes as job security, fairness and approachability.

Cathal Divilly, partner at Great Place to Work Ireland, said: “Creating a great workplace isn’t easy. It requires honest, authentic commitment to develop a culture where every employee knows they can deliver their best work, understand how their role contributes to the organisation’s wider purpose, and trusts that teammates and management will treat them with respect.

“The companies recognised on this year’s list know that culture is a key differentiator in an incredibly competitive talent market, and they’ve put the hard work in place to build a culture that all colleagues can have pride in.”

Check out the infographic below to see how some of the companies with a presence in Ireland ranked among the ‘world’s best workplaces’.

