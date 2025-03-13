Beyond Big Tech: Building Ireland’s start-up community

We spoke to Pete Townsend about Ireland’s potential for start-up success, the various challenges and must-have skills.

According to Pete Townsend, the managing director of global start-up accelerator and venture capital firm Techstars, Ireland punches well above its weight when it comes to the tech start-up ecosystem. Bolstered by connections to the US, the UK and wider Europe, the region’s start-up landscape has become a melting pot of sorts that can also benefit from a physically smaller geographic reach.

“What makes Ireland’s tech start-up ecosystem truly unique is the interconnectedness, as there’s no such thing as six degrees of separation in Ireland,” Townsend told SiliconRepublic.com. “With early-stage start-ups, warm introductions make all the difference and you can usually get in front of decision-makers for partnerships and investment just by smartly leveraging your first-degree network.”

Scale he noted is important as, while Ireland can use its size to its advantage, there are gaps in alignment when compared to similarly populated cities. For example his home state of Massachusetts harbours roughly seven million people, comparable to the entire island of Ireland. Boston, the state’s largest city, has about 600,000 within its own city limits, not unlike inner Dublin.

“Tech start-up activity in Massachusetts is anchored in the Greater Boston area, and as you move west to Lowell, Worcester, Springfield and Amherst you’ll find smaller yet bustling start-up and innovation ecosystems bolstered by the local universities. The same goes when you move north from Dublin to Belfast, southwest to Cork and Limerick, due west to Galway and south to Waterford.

“When you start looking at the level of venture capital raised annually by tech start-ups in Massachusetts compared to Ireland, that’s where the similarities end. We have the potential to do so much more here in Ireland with the right alignment between stakeholders in the start-up ecosystem across start-up founders, VCs, angel investors, mentors, corporations, government, universities, research and innovation centres and domestic institutional investors.”

Skills, support and start-ups

For Townsend there is a natural helpfulness and give-first mindset to founders in Ireland, which he believes is a key differentiating factor when growing a start-up in any ecosystem. Through organisations such as Enterprise Ireland, NDRC and Techstars, entrepreneurs have an opportunity to benefit from the experience of more established mentors, when it comes to barriers such as raising capital.

“Early stage fundraising should be one of the most difficult things a start-up founder ever does. At Techstars, we teach the investor pipeline method, which means that founders are targeting 100 or more venture capital firms with the expectation that four to five out of 100 will write you a check.

“Any pre-seed stage Irish start-up will quickly find themselves looking outside of Ireland for venture capital funding if they’re targeting 100 or more VCs, as there are less than 20 VCs in Ireland who invest in pre-seed stage tech start-ups. So while the fewer local options make fundraising more challenging, the most ambitious founders will find a way to get a good business funded.”

He noted the skills crucial to entrepreneurs operating in this space include, the ability to build a vision and bring others on board by selling the story. Professionals should have a bias for action to avoid burning precious time during a start-ups short life expectancy and having a healthy balance between skillful diplomacy and controlled forcefulness is key when dealing with stakeholders.

By harnessing the experiences of their predecessors, fledgling entrepreneurs can learn from and perhaps even avoid some of the failures, which for Townsend is often a far more effective method than trying to ensure someone only emulates your successes.

He explained, “there are certain personality traits that are common to standout start-up founders and community builders, such as resilience, perseverance, creativity, rallying people around an idea and navigating uncertainty. You can always get better at things, but with some of these, you either have the skills or you don’t.

“Things like fundraising and effective sales techniques can be taught, as can financial modelling, go-to-market strategies, product roadmaps, resource allocation, marketing, social media, etc. In general, the founder or CEO wears many hats and may need to jump in and learn any business function at any time, so this brings to mind another personality trait, adaptability.”

He is of the opinion that founders always benefit from surrounding themselves with people who are smarter or more tuned in than they are, as they champion success and innovation while offering much needed support and guidance,

“Advocates of start-up communities connecting stakeholders across ecosystems need to do the same thing, which is to realise your own limitations and enlist support from others willing and able to help.”

Future focus

Looking ahead, for the start-up and technology communities, Townsend believes that AI is going to become the connective glue between Web2 and Web3, as AI agents begin to assume basic tasks. Particularly in areas such as the finance sector.

Additionally, “Ireland has a big opportunity as a data center hub with the geological positioning of Ireland, the existing big tech data centers, the growth of renewable energy in Ireland, a need to upgrade the utility grids and big steps towards data sovereignty with new undersea cables connecting Ireland to mainland Europe.

“As global data creation and consumption are going through the roof with AI, Ireland can position itself as a sustainable data powerhouse for the world. This is a big vision with a timeline far beyond 2025, but ‘the best way to get ahead is to get started’”, as quoted by the late, great Mark Twain.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.