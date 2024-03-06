Can AI improve our relationship with work?

A global study by HP reveals that workers are looking to AI as a way to improve their work-life balance.

The modern worker can often have a love-hate relationship with their job. Employee expectations are rising, particularly in wealthier countries, while employers are struggling to attract and retain staff.

A new survey by HP of more than 15,600 workers in 12 countries found that only 27pc feel they have a healthy relationship with work. The survey informed HP’s Work Relationship Index, a report that examines how workers are faring globally and how technology is impacting them.

While lots of studies have claimed tech can be negative and a drain on people’s health, HP’s research found a somewhat unlikely solution to workers’ woes: AI.

AI to make life easier?

AI’s potential to cultivate better relationships with work is well understood by the workforce, according to the study’s findings. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the biggest buy-in is from business leaders and IT decision-makers.

Just under three-quarters (72pc) of business leaders, 70pc of IT decision-makers and 54pc of knowledge workers see the potential for AI to improve their work-life balance. In growing economies, three-quarters (76pc) of knowledge workers think AI will make their job “easier” and 75pc think it will make their work “more interesting”. This percentage is lower for knowledge workers in mature economies – just under half of these workers think AI will make their jobs easier and more interesting.

AI’s productivity benefits are well-known and have been pointed out by other surveys by the likes of Microsoft. Other research has pointed to the danger of AI automating certain workloads to the extent that human jobs are threatened. When Goldman Sachs projected that 300m jobs globally could be lost to generative AI, many sat up and took notice.

There is also the issue of how to successfully integrate AI into workflows. More than 40pc of people surveyed feel unsure about when to use AI at work and roughly the same percentage feel ill-equipped to use the tech to its full potential. Nearly three-quarters of leaders and two-thirds of knowledge workers want to see robust AI training and upskilling initiatives to enable workforces to get the best out of the tech.

‘Significant opportunity’

Less than one-third of knowledge workers report a healthy relationship with work. However, these workers’ expectations of their relationship with work have surged, with 58pc globally reporting that their expectations have increased over the past three years. This is particularly pronounced in growing economies, at 71pc, compared to 50pc of workers in mature economies.

It remains to be seen whether AI is actually the solution they are looking for. Some issues, such as a feeling of disconnection or lack of morale may need a human touch to solve.

In any case, HP’s managing director Val Gabriel said leaders need to step up and help workers “navigate the AI terrain effectively”.

“AI represents a significant opportunity to transform our work dynamics and unlock a more positive and productive environment for all.

“To foster greater understanding and acceptance of AI – and ensure employees know how to reap its benefits – business leaders must take the initiative to educate employees on AI’s potential and spearhead its effective integration.”

