Career ownership and the balance between guidance and autonomy

Rebecca Keenan discusses diversity, technology’s potential for real-world change and forging a career through mentorship, support and resilience.

Rebecca Keenan is the global head of intelligent automation and solutions director at engineering, technology and consulting company Expleo. She is also a recent recipient of the Fidelity Women Mean Business (WMB) Woman in Technology Award, which was given in recognition of her contribution to the industry.

Operating at the intersection of AI, automation and company scaling, Keenan has always believed in the power of technology to impact real-world change. Even as a young student she knew her place was at the cutting edge of technological advancement, which led her to Expleo’s graduate programme.

“From there, my career took a rapid trajectory from being a graduate to leading globally impactful initiatives,” she told SiliconRepublic.com. “It’s been a journey defined by embracing new challenges, continually learning and empowering others to innovate alongside me.”

Keenan believes we are in an era of immense technological achievement wherein AI, automation and a continuous commitment to learning is pushing the boundaries, streamlining processes and fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion.

“What truly excites me is that we’re just scratching the surface of what’s possible. The future holds so many opportunities for innovation that enhances human creativity and potential. Being part of an industry that plays a crucial role in shaping that future is both a privilege and an ongoing source of excitement,” she said.

Mentors and mentees

As well the recent WMB award, Keenan also won a Tech Leader Award at the Diversity in Tech Awards this year. While this was a source of great pride for Keenan, it was also a full-circle moment, in which she reflected not only on the support and guidance that she received but how she has had the opportunity to mentor other young women in pursuit of their goals.

“It very much fuels my motivation to keep championing diversity and breaking down barriers for future generations. Ultimately, it reinforced that leadership in tech isn’t just about driving innovation, it’s about creating a space where everyone can contribute, thrive and lead.”

Expleo’s graduate programme was, for Keenan, an opportunity to accept the guidance of others but also expand upon her own critical-thinking skills as she developed professionally. “The structured nature of the programme ensured that I was protected as I learned, but it was also flexible enough to grant me the freedom to think creatively and start shaping new ideas,” she explained.

“This balance of guidance and autonomy was key in helping me develop adaptability, proactive thinking and the confidence to identify opportunities, ultimately setting the stage for the rest of my career.”

As for other young career starters or indeed anyone looking to follow in her footsteps, she would advise them to approach it with a three-pronged attack. That is, she would encourage people to seek out a mentor with the power to inspire, surrounding yourself with people who always push you to be at your best.

Secondly, “take ownership of your career by actively seeking projects and opportunities that stretch your skills and open doors to new experiences”. Lastly and in Keenan’s opinion arguably the most important, “celebrate your wins, no matter how big or small. Every success is a step forward and a reminder of how far you’ve come on your journey.”

Man versus machine?

For Keenan, the conversation on AI and its potential downfalls, namely the possibility of mass job loss and displacement, lacks nuance and she would urge people to give greater consideration to what may be possible if humankind and machines worked in tandem.

“While AI and automation can lead to changes in the workforce, they are designed to augment human capabilities, not replace them. These technologies take on repetitive, manual tasks, freeing up people to focus on more complex, creative and value-adding work.” AI, she noted, is powerful but only when those who wield it have a strategy and a deeper understanding of the technology’s limitations and potential.

She foresees a future in which ethical AI and the safe use of tech will shape organisational development. Envisioning a working world in which partnerships with technology will revolutionise the employee experience, Keenan stated: “The future will be defined by technology that amplifies human potential and operates within a framework of responsibility and trust.”

She emphasised the importance of investing in people, as our technologies are only ever as strong as the hands and minds behind them. “Fostering a culture where diverse talent is encouraged to learn, take risks and lead with confidence will be what truly propels us forward. It’s the mix of ambition, ethics and empathy that will shape a future we can all be proud of.”

