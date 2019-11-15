From autotech to animal genetics: Where can a science qualification lead you?

Catch up on everything you missed during Science Week, from unconventional career routes to effective science communication.

Throughout the week, the Careers section joined in the Science Week festivities, exploring everything from the surprising paths you can take with a STEM qualification to the new jobs announced in science-related fields.

Career insights

We learned from Margaret Kelleher about how she managed to successfully pivot from her psychology training to researching cattle breeding for a living. Meanwhile, Dr Mark Loughrey spoke to us about his varied career journey, taking him from nursing training and researching irritable bowel syndrome, to completing a PhD in history and writing a book.

Director of automation and IT at biotech company MSD, Lisa McEvoy, talked to us about her ambitions to transform her team from “data hunter-gatherers” into “knowledge workers”, and the “Hollywood hardware” she’s using to achieve that.

To explore the buzz of cloud computing, we spoke to an expert in the field and a soon-to-be graduate, learning about the training involved, the desired skills and the possibilities for a career in the cloud.

And we also visited Jaguar Land Rover in Shannon to find out what some of the most in-demand skills are in the exciting autotech field. Check out our video to see the company’s Irish hub and meet some of its people.

News

On the back of the decision to accelerate the exit from peat as a source of fuel, the Government announced its plans to mitigate impacts on those employed in the sector in Ireland’s midlands. The plans include job creation in areas that will help the country transition to renewable energy sources and bogland restoration.

Elsewhere, IT managed services company Novosco announced the creation of 12 jobs to operate its new security operations facility in Belfast. The centre represents an investment of more than half a million pounds in the region and its new recruits will help monitor and analyse clients’ IT systems to preempt and prevent security risks and attacks.

Dublin will see 30 new software engineering jobs open up in the sports tech and entertainment space as DraftKings announced a new European engineering centre based in the city. The US-based fantasy sports and gambling giant plans to have hired for the positions by early to mid-2020.

Words of wisdom

One of the most interesting aspects of Science Week is learning how diverse STEM really is. Science and science-related qualifications are hugely transferable, applicable and valuable in many different sectors, as we looked at here.

With UX design jobs on the rise in Ireland, Morgan McKinley published some telling insights into a career in the area. From information around starting salaries to where’s hiring, take a look and find out if the field could be right for you.

Vice-president of human resources at Mastercard Ann-Marie Clyne talked to us about her favourite time of the year – the company’s annual Intercultural Day. She explained why it’s critical that a company represents “a place where people can bring their whole selves to work, and where everyone’s voice is heard”.

Our editor Elaine Burke chatted to some experts to find effective tips for science communication, a crucial skill in building the bridge between research and society.

And finally, we learned how marketing can be given a boost by taking some inspiration from the scientific method. Check out the infographic here.

Want stories like this and more direct to your inbox? Sign up for Tech Trends, Silicon Republic’s weekly digest of need-to-know tech news.