Carelon Global Solutions, formerly Legato, is hiring 50 at its Limerick base

Legato, which is now to be known as Carelon Global Solutions, has been in Limerick since 2021. It has an R&D hub in the county.

Limerick-headquartered Legato Health Technologies has rebranded as Carelon Global Solutions. The rebranding was announced at an event held yesterday (30 January) in Limerick’s Thomond Park.

The event was presided over by the company’s country head for Ireland, John Patrick Shaw. Speaking on the day, Shaw predicted that the health tech sector would remain strong, leading to further employment growth at Carelon in 2023.

He said Carelon is planning to create 50 jobs over the coming months. It is recruiting for software engineers, data scientists, solutions architects, project managers and product managers.

The recruitment drive is part of the company’s previously announced hiring plans.

In the past two years, the company has hired for a variety of tech roles. Last May, it announced 80 new hires. In 2021 it said it was hiring 60 for its R&D hub in Limerick, but then revised this to 120.

By the end of the first half of this year, Carelon hopes to have a staff of 200 in total in Limerick. There will be further recruitment beyond that.

Shaw previously spoke to SiliconRepublic.com about what it was like working at Legato in Limerick’s vibrant technology scene.

The company, now to be known as Carelon Global Solutions, has been in Limerick since 2021. A subsidiary of US-based Elevance Health, it specialises in software for the insurance and assurance industries.

Speaking yesterday, Shaw said that Ireland as a nation has “a strong recent history in healthcare and health tech and that means we are in really good shape.”

“It also helps that we are the only English-speaking nation in the EU so Ireland is very much the gateway to Europe. Ireland’s geopolitical stability is also a huge positive so I believe that, notwithstanding a challenging global economy right now, it remains a very attractive location and will continue to be so. The key markers are positive here.”

Shaw also praised Ireland’s cultural diversity, adding that the company’s ability to hire people from so many different backgrounds has been “a key driver” of its success thus far.

“Our ability to hire people from so many different nationalities has been a key driver of our success. We have 26 nations represented among the 150 hired, resulting in 60pc of the team being ‘new Irish’, something that supports the culture of innovation we are developing here.”

“We believe diversity is very strongly connected to innovation and it is very heartening for us that we have been able to achieve the mix we have. It sets us up very well for the future,” he concluded.

More information on working at Carelon Global Solutions is available on its website.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.

Updated, 12.10pm, 31 January 2023: This article has been updated to clarify that Carelon’s hiring plans are part of a recruitment drive announced previously.