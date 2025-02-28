Cisco retains top spot as Ireland’s best large workplace

The annual report has highlighted some of Ireland’s most attractive and exciting companies for 2025.

The Great Place to Work Ireland has released its annual special report, The Best Workplaces in Ireland 2025, which this year features a number of familiar faces from the country’s blossoming STEM sector. Notably, network solutions provider Cisco, which for the second year in a row, claimed the top spot in the best large workplace category.

The report, written in partnership with The Irish Times, is broken down into several categories covering the best super large workplaces, the best large workplaces, the best medium-sized workplaces, the best mid-sized and the best small workplaces. More than 82,000 people shared their experiences via the survey this year, covering key areas such as career development, teamwork and wellbeing.

Cisco has performed well in the 12 years that it has been included on the large workplaces list, having previously held the top position in 2021, 2022 and 2024. Organisations in this category must employ between 301 and 550 people. Other tech companies on this list include software firm Genesys, which has featured on the list four times, engineering platform LotusWorks, which has featured on the list nine times, and software platform Guidewire, which has featured on the list 10 times.

In the super large category, which requires an organisation to employ more than 551 people, insurance provider Allianz Ireland placed first, with data centre builder H&MV Engineering and software platform ServiceNow Ireland taking the second and third spots. Cloud-based software company Salesforce, biopharmaceutical AbbVie Ireland and cloud-based human management company Workhuman all featured in this list.

Software company Cloudera also maintained its 2024 position, coming out on top for medium-sized organisations, which must employ between 101 to 300 professionals. Since the list was first established Cloudera has featured four times. Other notable STEM companies listed in this category include hosting platform WP Engine and software firm Liberty IT, which has enjoyed nine years on the list.

To be eligible to join the list of best small companies, organisations must employ between 20 and 50 people. The 2025 list has several new names, including pharmaceutical company Shorla Oncology, security company DigiCert and VBT IT Solutions.

Writing in the foreword of this year’s report, Great Place to Work Ireland CEO Cathal Divilly said, “In this year’s report, we celebrate those who are not only adapting to change but thriving in it. These companies are paving the way for workplace cultures that empower employees, foster collaboration and embrace the future of work with open arms.

“They understand that success is built on the foundations of belonging, support and the shared ambition to create environments where everyone can flourish.”

