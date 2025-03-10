Cloning and time travel: Superpowers of choice among Irish business owners

The recently released research shows that Irish based-employees are finding it difficult to strike a healthy balance between work and personal time.

The benefits of having a healthy work-life balance speak for themselves. Whether it is finding greater enjoyment in your work, having more time to spend with friends and family, experiencing less burnout or improving mental health, there are very few downsides, if any, to ensuring you evenly split your time, during and after your workday.

However, according to a survey conducted by global fintech company SumUp, Irish professionals are struggling to properly establish a healthy work-life balance. SumUp surveyed 3,673 people across Europe in France (865), Germany (893), the UK (754), Italy (612) and Ireland (549), to determine work demands and emerging trends among business owners.

The research explored a number of key areas, including, working habits, the adoption of digital payments and aspirations for future growth.

Potential for burnout

SumUp’s research has shown that Irish professionals may be prioritising work ahead of their own wellbeing, with 33pc of participants to the survey explaining that they work on average 40 to 60 hours a week, with many not prioritising break times.

Notably, Irish participants frequently take considerably shorter breaks, a third often only take 15 to 30 minutes for lunch. Of all the countries surveyed this was the highest figure in this category. Additionally, nearly 30pc of Irish contributors admitted to rarely taking any kind of break at all.

Only 6pc of professionals in Ireland revealed that they take at least a full hour to unwind during the workday, which is in stark contrast to participants based in Italy, 32pc of whom explained that they often enjoy an extended lunch break.

When asked which superpowers would aid them in their entrepreneurial journey, 22pc of business owners with demanding schedules said that the ability to clone themselves would be an effective super ability. Highlighting the growing importance of multiculturalism and cultural sensitivity, more than 21pc of Irish merchants said they would like to be able to speak every known language. Mind-reading and time travel also ranked highly in desired superpowers.

Luckily, it isn’t all work and no play, as Irish merchants who took part in the research appeared to prioritise holiday time ahead of many of their European counterparts. More than a third said they take three to four weeks off annually, compared to 29pc in the UK who take only one to two weeks off.

Growth plans

Among the surveyed, strategy and a clear growth trajectory emerged as a key focus, with more than 37pc of Irish participants stating the importance of increasing the customer base. Once again the highest figure among the surveyed countries. Revenue, work-life balance and efficiency derived from the adoption of technology were also listed as being crucial to long-term business success.

To stay competitive in an evolving commercial landscape, tech advancements and the implementation of new innovations is proving to be a critical step. The survey explained that, for business owners across Ireland there is an expectation that embracing digital transformation will lead to revenue growth.

12pc of Irish businesses saw a 25pc to 50pc revenue increase from adopting digital payments, while nearly 15pc experienced a 10pc to 25pc boost and 8pc more than doubled their revenue. “This underscores not only the growing demand for technological advances but the value they bring to a business.”

Niall Mac an tSionnaigh, the CEO of SumUp Limited commented: “The survey highlights both the resilience and commitment of Irish business owners, often balancing long hours with personal commitments. The dedication to growth is evident, not just in these findings but in every interaction with local small businesses day-to-day.

“With this ambition, it is crucial that a healthy work-life balance also be obtainable. We believe that simplifying operations for businesses is critical in helping them take back their time, allowing them to focus on both business growth and personal wellbeing. Working smart can be just as important as working hard when scaling for growth.”

