Considering cloud certification as a career catalyst?

In light of Google’s new certification options, why not take some time to decide whether an online course could give you a professional boost.

Tech giant Google has today (25 February) announced an additional three new cloud certification courses will be joining their current repertoire of available online modules. As AI continues to evolve and the skills needed to harness it become increasingly advanced, cloud capabilities are also becoming a must-have for technology professionals.

Regardless of the company or institution you select, becoming certified, for all its benefits, requires considerable effort. For example, it takes time and resources to locate a course that is the right fit, it can often be expensive and sometimes you may find that you leave the course with the same amount of knowledge as when you began it.

With that in mind, it is crucial that before you decide to become certified in a subject, you research its merits, the people who are overseeing it, the topics being covered and what you will actually gain by the time it draws to a close. So, in 2025, how might professionals benefit from becoming cloud certified?

Career catalyst

In partnership with global market research group Ipsos, Google Cloud surveyed more than 3,000 cloud practitioners, students and decision-makers to investigate how cloud certifications might advance career opportunities and drive efficiency for digital businesses.

Supported by Ipsos’ data, the survey found that 85pc of Google Cloud learners who participated believe that cloud credentials equipped them with the skills needed to succeed in in-demand roles, such as engineering and data science. They also are of the opinion that sharing their credentials online can accelerate promotion potential.

Students who took part in the survey stated they experienced shorter time-to-hire periods and 90pc agreed that their training in relation to cloud certification made them more attractive in a competitive job market. As AI skills grow in popularity and organisations better embrace new technology, it is also a positive sign that 81pc of those surveyed found cloud learning resources improved their GenAI knowledge.

Team building

For companies looking to bring their organisations into the 21st century (and beyond) via digital transformation, cloud infrastructure and professionals skilled in its use and maintenance are becoming increasingly valuable. Of those who took part in the survey, 90pc of organisational leaders who use Google Cloud stated that certifications increase their confidence in a candidate’s knowledge and ability.

They also acknowledged that candidates who have been certified tend to be onboarded at a faster pace (75pc), are more productive (69pc) and improve the likelihood that a project will be completed on time (82pc). Overall, almost 80pc of participating leaders said they would prefer to recruit professionals possessing cloud certifications.

“The cloud is evolving fast and that means the world is evolving fast,” said report author and Google Cloud Learning’s managing director Erin Rifkin. “With the explosion of AI, it’s not enough to build skills; you have to be able to prove you have them. As more companies pursue digital transformation and AI adoption, validating skills quickly and effectively is more critical than ever.”

Is it worth your while?

As we move further into 2025, more and more technologies are going to emerge as being the one topic everyone and their uncle says you need to know. It’s important to remember there will always be fanfare around new and exciting innovations but that doesn’t necessarily mean that it will aid you in your particular field.

But, if your chosen sector is implementing cloud infrastructure and branching out in terms of its cloud capabilities, then knowledge in this area will undoubtedly give you opportunities. How you choose to engage with it is entirely up to you.

Micro-credentials for example are an ideal way to learn a new subject. Night-time classes, third-level education and industry events are also engaging forms of professional upskilling. If you do want to become certified, there are a range of free and paid courses that you can avail of online from organisations such as Google, Coursera, Udemy and Microsoft, among others.

Basically, the world is your oyster when it comes to learning new skills, just remember not every oyster contains a pearl, so do your research first.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.