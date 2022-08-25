Ireland is the sixth best country in the world for cloud tech salaries

The cloud tech careers with the biggest salaries were technical consultant and Salesforce/nCino solution architect and programme manager.

Those looking for a highly paid career in cloud tech should look no further than Switzerland. The European country scored the highest in a global ranking of countries offering the highest tech salaries to cloud professionals.

Ireland scored sixth, one below the UK and one above Singapore. An Irish cloud tech professional can expect to be paid an average of $75,547.50 (€75,619.65) per year.

The research was carried out by cloud training specialists Revolent, with Salesforce recruitment specialists Mason Frank International.

After Switzerland, the US, Australia and Canada were the highest payers. A Swiss cloud tech worker is paid, on average, a considerable $133,326.00 (€133,453.33) a year.

In the US, the average salary was $114,772.06 (€114,881.67).

Germany and Japan ranked seventh and eighth respectively, coming in in the middle. The bottom five were France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and, finally, Italy in fourteenth place. The bottom five countries all offered average salaries of less than €50,000 to cloud tech workers. Switzerland’s neighbour Italy offered less than €33,000.

Next, the researchers ranked the highest paying cloud tech jobs. Technical consultant came in at number one, with these professionals earning an average of $161,000 (€161,153.76) per year.

This was followed by Salesforce or nCino solutions architect ($157,938/€158,088.83) and programme manager ($142, 500/€142,636.09).

Other big paying positions were pre-sales consultant, MuleSoft developer, business analyst, account executive, trainer, marketing automation consultant and sales director. Sales director ranked in tenth place, but still paid more than $100,000 a year.

The highest paid positions did tend to vary by country, however. In Switzerland, for example, account executive, IT director/CIO and programme managers are the top earners in the country’s tech cloud industry.

Roles such as solution architect, technical architect, project manager and MuleSoft architect tend to attract the highest salaries in Australia.

The US pays industry professionals who occupy positions such as technical consultant, Salesforce/nCino solution architect and programme manager the highest salaries.

Even in the countries with some of the lowest salary offerings, the trend in the job positions with the highest rewards was found to be similar.

With the findings in mind, Revolent’s president, Nabila Salem, shared some tips on negotiating the best salary as a cloud professional.

Market value: Instead of approaching an employer with a pay raise request, it would be more effective to discuss what the local and global market is offering for similar positions.

Demand the precise amount: Most salaries paid to cloud tech professionals have some extra figures on the main amount, for example, a solution architect in the UK earns £87,625; such figures should be presented to employers. By doing so, an employee is more likely to receive a final offer that is closer to the desired amount.

Pick the highest amount: It is expected that local market value and salary offering in other countries may differ, as seen in some countries surveyed in the report. It is, therefore advisable for employees to go with the highest in the range. After all, the chances are the employer is likely to price down to the lower amount.

Timing: While an employer deserves to earn the appropriate market value for their position, the timing of the negotiation is as essential as the employer’s expected response. Any employee who intends to renegotiate with their employer must be strategic. Pick an appropriate time and make sure you’re doing it via the best channels to set yourself up for success.

