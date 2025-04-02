Collaborative cyber: ‘There’s only so much impact I can create on my own’

We spoke to Jennifer Cox about Ireland’s cybersecurity landscape and the importance of a connected community.

Having started off in theatre and psychology, before transitioning into IT and eventually cybersecurity, solutions consulting manager at Rippling and the Ireland director for Women in Cybersecurity (WiCyS), Jennifer Cox did not have a traditional into her career.

While she encourages students and professionals to find more direct paths to their end goals, changing careers and adapting to new styles of work gave her a unique advantage, in that she was able to cultivate a rare and valuable skillset that merged the benefits of two worlds.

“If you’re transitioning from another career, don’t underestimate the value of your existing skills,” Cox told SiliconRepublic.com. “If you come from healthcare, your knowledge of that industry gives you a unique perspective when applying cybersecurity principles to it.

“Remember that even non-technical skills can be incredibly useful in this field. For me, psychology and theatre, seemingly unrelated to tech, have been some of the most valuable tools I’ve brought to my roles. They’ve helped me communicate effectively, understand human behaviour and approach challenges creatively.”

Broad horizons

A diverse skillset is certainly preferable these days, as Cox noted Ireland’s cybersecurity landscape mirrors that of many other European countries. It has the necessary resources to strengthen cybersecurity, however, financial constraints and delayed or siloed hiring often impede how well organisations can protect themselves.

“One of the biggest challenges in the industry is the lack of diverse technical talent entering the workforce. While there are skilled individuals ready to contribute, there seems to be resistance within the industry to hiring them. I suspect, possibly due to a preference for more experienced candidates. This creates a missed opportunity for entry-level roles and hinders diversity.”

While she is of the opinion that businesses and institutions have the necessary framework to ensure cybersecurity in the modern age, the harsh reality, she explained, is that the majority of advanced and sophisticated technologies are not enough when the foundational element of cybersecurity, that is education, is being neglected.

“While cutting-edge tools and software provide an advantage, they cannot fully mitigate risks stemming from human error. For example, if an employee uses the same password across multiple sites and their credentials are compromised, no amount of shiny new software can protect against the resulting vulnerabilities.”

Therefore a basic understanding of cybersecurity hygiene, best practice and risk assessment is absolutely critical. “Without it, even the most significant investments in technology will fail to address the biggest risks. Organisations must prioritise educating their workforce alongside implementing advanced tools to ensure comprehensive protection.”

Additionally, from a gender diversity perspective, she believes that progress remains slow. While there have been improvements in the representation of women in cybersecurity roles, she finds it likely that gender parity at its current paceas workpl is unlikely to occur in her lifetime, noting that the pandemic and its subsequent consequences can still be felt today.

“As workplaces transitioned back to physical offices or hybrid models, women, who often bear primary caregiving responsibilities, were disproportionately impacted. This underscores the ongoing need for greater inclusivity and support for women in cybersecurity, particularly as we navigate this evolving landscape.”

Growing the community

For Cox, when looking back on her career, while she appreciates the many accolades she has earned in recognition of her contributions to the sector, the true highlight has been the ability to build and grow her teams, watching as they reach their own professional milestones.

“I believe that as an individual, there’s only so much impact I can create on my own. However, by fostering a collaborative and empowering environment within my teams, I’ve been able to amplify that impact far beyond what I could achieve alone. Seeing how this ripple effect influences others and drives meaningful change is what I consider my greatest career achievement.”

She believes this collaborative approach to cybersecurity, particularly in a time of global cyber warfare, is vital.

“It is not just companies that need to collaborate to develop effective protections and solutions, governments and nations must also work together, sharing critical information and insights with allies. This level of cooperation ensures that everyone benefits from the best possible defence strategies and collective intelligence.

“At a more granular level, within individual countries or regions, the sharing of knowledge and education within cybersecurity communities is essential. Given the rapid pace at which this industry evolves, staying ahead of emerging threats requires constant communication and collaboration.

“No individual or organisation can keep up with the sheer volume of information alone. It is through this sense of community, sharing findings, experiences and best practices, that those working to protect others can do so efficiently and effectively.”

