Comms in the era of the digital HQ is all about the cloud

BT Ireland’s Ailbhe McDarby said that many companies who have acquired new comms systems recently may not be using them to their full potential.

The digital workplace might sound like a fad, but it has already become reality without us even having planned for it in many cases.

Earlier this year, SiliconRepublic.com looked at the rise of the ‘digital HQ’ – meaning the Slack channels, email threads, Microsoft Teams channels, Zoom calls and myriad other non-physical places we do work nowadays.

Thanks to hybrid working – a mix of remote work and office-based working – people have to connect with their colleagues on these online channels as well as in person.

It has created a whole new dimension for workplace communications, something that BT’s Ailbhe McDarby knows all about.

McDarby is the senior proposition manager of digital workplace and contact for the Irish branch of the global telecoms company.

Having been in her role for nearly three years, she has seen BT Ireland’s clients’ comms strategies develop through the pandemic and now on to the other side – or, more accurately, into the cloud.

Prior to her time with the company, she worked with Dublin Bus, Vodafone and Microsoft. Now, she is in charge of unified communications at BT.

She explained the concept of unified communications to SiliconRepublic.com, “When I think of unified communications, or UC, I think it’s a traditional term used to describe the integration of an enterprise’s communication systems.”

A UC system might include web conferencing, voice calling and instant messaging all in one platform.

“Traditionally in the past they would have been supplied by multiple suppliers and they probably would have been based on premises,” McDarby said, referring to the individual components that make up a UC system.

Now, however, these systems are moving on to the cloud. Unsurprisingly, McDarby addressed the changes we have all seen since the pandemic – not least in the way we communicate at work.

She said that customers had mostly accelerated their systems to the cloud and that they “realise the benefit of the cloud.”

It’s not just UC systems that are operating on the cloud now, she added. It’s “all the systems,” such as CRM, financial – “so, really, it’s more the digital workplace now as opposed to UC.”

As well as aspects of the digital HQ or UC that others have highlighted as being beneficial to hybrid workers, McDarby has observed some technical advantages too.

For instance, she said, CTOs are able to better consolidate their infrastructure for scaling purposes, meaning they can scale up or down as needed depending on what their insights tell them.

UC also offers “better analytics and better data” to CTOs, which has a knock-on advantage when it comes to seeking investment.

However, McDarby warned that it was essential to have user-adoption programmes for workers to embrace new systems, as she estimated that companies “who have procured all these great systems are probably only using about 20pc of the capability of the system.”

