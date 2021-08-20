Communication was a major talking point this past week

Good communication skills are essential when it comes to the workplace, whether that’s your home or your office.

Most readers will know this already, but it does no harm to remind ourselves every so often that communication is a huge part of maintaining a successful career.

With this in mind, let’s have a look at what our careers section focused on this past week. Hint: communication features heavily across the board.

First up, we took a look at how to improve communication skills when working from home or remotely. The most important thing to bear in mind, according to deputy editor Jenny Darmody, was to remember that humour doesn’t always translate as well on screen as it does in person. Diplomacy is key.

For people in positions of authority, leading teams remotely can be a bit of a challenge. Christine Wright from Hays wrote a piece containing some tips for bosses who might be feeling daunted by the prospect of managing staff based remotely.

Also this week, we asked how can employers support their LGBTQ+ workers. Robert Dillon, who works for Mastercard discussed his experience, and he had some advice for employers.

And Deloitte’s Conor Wallace told us that robotic process automation works best alongside people.

Elsewhere, we reported on Facebook’s new VR product, Horizon Workrooms, which lets office workers experience meetings through virtual reality.

Jobs announcements

As usual, there was jobs announcements galore this week. Ariana Huffington’s workplace wellness start-up, which coincidentally focuses on communication, Thrive Global, is to create 40 new jobs in Dublin.

It is looking to hire back-end engineers, front-end engineers, DevOps engineers and a technical recruiter – and some of these positions are remote-friendly.

Limerick is set to get a new R&D centre, which will create 30 new jobs in the next few years. The jobs will be with German engineering giant Bosch.

And another German company, Personio, has big plans to hire new staff. It aims to increase its worker count at its Dublin office from 120 to 200 by the end of the year.

Finally, US company Workrise is planning to create 150 jobs in Belfast. The workplace tech management company will set up a new software engineering company in the city and it will be looking for a number of software engineering roles including back-end, front-end and DevOps professionals.

