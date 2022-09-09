14 companies hiring for early-stage sci-tech roles in Ireland

Thinking of beginning a sci-tech career? Luckily, there’s a lot of companies hiring apprentices, graduates and entry-level roles in Ireland.

With September upon us, it’s time for graduates and those who are in the early stages of their careers to begin applying for opportunities. Workplaces around the country are opening up their internship, graduate and apprenticeship programmes for 2023 – either right now, or very soon.

From professional services firms looking for graduates with tech and IT skills to biopharma companies seeking engineering entry-level talent, there are plenty of opportunities available across all sectors for ambitious STEM professionals.

Here’s just a few of the companies advertising roles aimed at people beginning their careers in sci-tech.

Accenture

The professional services multinational is recruiting for its 2023 Analytics Graduate Programme. Accenture has its global fraud, risk and financial crime analytics centre of excellence in Dublin. The division also works with clients to help them leverage AI and analytics to grow their businesses here in Ireland.

Candidates will be assigned to a particular specialism in data science, data engineering, data strategy or data visualisation based on their knowledge. People who have studied maths and statistics are particularly welcome to apply.

Amgen

The biopharma company is looking for automation and engineering graduates for its 2022 entry-level programmes. Its programmes start this Autumn and run for two years on a fixed-term contract basis.

Both the automation and engineering programmes will be based at Amgen’s Dún Laoghaire drug manufacturing site. The company is offering a competitive benefits package to candidates with degrees in mechanical, chemical and electrical engineering or automation engineering. It is also running a graduate programme teaching project management skills.

Aon

Financial services giant Aon has openings for risk consulting graduates to be based in Dublin. The job offers hybrid working, with the option to work from Aon’s offices in Dublin and remotely.

The candidates will be working in the pharma and life sciences side of Aon’s business. The contract being offered by Aon is 18 months, with all participants in the graduate programme being assigned a mentor who will guide them through their time at the company. Candidates with “international experience” are preferred, as are people with good numeracy and analytics skills.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Another multinational biopharma company, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), is running a graduate programme for entry-level science and engineering talent. The programme is based at the company’s Cruiserath Biologics site in Dublin.

A relevant degree is desirable, but the website does not mention it is compulsory. The programme will feature 70pc on-the-job training, 20pc networking and coaching, and 10pc formal training. It is divided into three nine-month rotations, providing participants with industry experience across the various departments in the biopharmaceutical manufacturing business.

Citi

Some of the full time entry-level positions that Citi is currently looking to fill include transaction banking analyst, ICG operations analyst, technology infrastructure analyst and software engineers.

The fintech is hiring for these roles in Dublin and Belfast. Citi also has apprenticeship places on offer in Belfast, on its operations team as well as on its tech infrastructure team.

Deloitte

The professional services giant is recruiting for its 2023 graduate programmes at the moment. Depending on the programme you’re on, you could be working in technology, analytics, consulting, business processes and more.

The programmes are based in Belfast, Dublin, Limerick, Cork and Galway. Hybrid working is also available as part of the company’s strategy. Graduates will get the chance to hone their IT skills, working with analytics, blockchain and other technologies used by businesses.

Fidelity Investments

The financial services tech giant is seeking applicants for its 2023 Leap Technology Graduate programme. The programme will provide graduates with hands-on training opportunities. The majority of the training will occur in Fidelity’s Dublin office. There will also be flexible and hybrid models on offer for a time.

On completion of the scheme, the recruits will be placed in either Fidelity’s Dublin or Galway offices. Applicants should have recently completed or be in the process of completing an undergraduate degree in a computer science-related discipline.

Huawei

Huawei is hiring for entry-level positions in Ireland, such as a research intern in general machine learning. The Chinese technology giant is recruiting graduates internationally, too, with many positions being made available on a global basis.

Some of the global graduate positions include supply chain management engineer, network technology engineer and IT and cloud service engineer.

Intel

Californian semiconductor company Intel is a major employer in Ireland. It’s currently recruiting for a mix of intern, graduate and entry-level roles.

In Ireland, these include gas and chemical graduate engineer, graduate intern technician in industrial waste systems, product development engineer and energy engineer.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, a subsidiary of the larger pharma giant Johnson & Johnson, is hiring an apprentice manufacturing technician in Limerick.

An undergraduate degree is not required for the position, but applicants should have good technical abilities. They will be working to provide technical support function for the business’ manufacturing operations. Duties will include troubleshooting equipment and process issues, as well as validation and qualification.

KPMG

KPMG has several graduate programmes across its various divisions. Tech graduates will be able to put their skills to good use in the firm’s consulting division, which offers three programmes.

KPMG’s risk and regulatory consulting programme will see graduates learn how to help clients keep on top of threats such as cybercrime. Its financial management consulting programme and management consulting programmes give graduates the opportunity to learn about data analytics for business, IT strategy, digital transformation and more.

Personio

Personio has several entry-level positions for people who are setting out on their career paths. The German software company is hiring sales development reps in Dublin, as well as an account manager who speaks German.

Many of these entry-level positions currently being advertised at Personio require an additional language as well as good tech skills.

PwC

Like KPMG, PwC is considered on of the ‘Big Four’ professional services firms, along with EY and Deloitte. The company’s graduate programme for 2023 is now open for applicants.

There are opportunities across Ireland, in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway, Waterford, Wexford and Kilkenny. You’ll learn how to advise clients on cybersecurity, data and analytics and tech through the two graduate streams PwC is offering this year.

Red Hat

IBM subsidiary software company Red Hat has several graduate opportunities available in Ireland. These include a French-speaking sales development representative job and a digital sales technical specialist.

Red Hat has offices in Dublin, Waterford and Cork. If you’re looking for a remote-first job, Red Hat is a good company to opt for as it hires remote talent a lot.

