31 companies hiring for sci-tech roles in Ireland this year

What better time to start thinking of a new career than January? Here are a selection of companies hiring for sci-tech roles in Ireland.

If you have been thinking about starting 2022 off with a job hunt, you are in luck. There is always plenty of recruitment going on at Ireland’s numerous sci-tech companies – and this year is no different.

Whether you’re looking for an SaaS role in Dublin, a cybersecurity analyst job in Galway, a life sciences career in Limerick or a banking job in Belfast, we’ve rounded up a list of 31 companies hiring talent all over Ireland at the moment.

There are lots of exciting career opportunities available, including the opportunity to work at one of Ireland’s homegrown unicorns. There are also hundreds of job opportunities at multinational companies here, which are always looking for talent.

&Open

The online gifting platform is recruiting for around 100 new roles in product, engineering, sales, customer success and operations. The Software-as-a-Service company has said the jobs can be fully remote even though its offices are based in Dublin.

&Open has seen demand surge for its services over the past year, and the new hires will be integral to its further expansion into Europe and the US.

Accenture

Professional services company Accenture has a whole host of tech roles across a variety of sectors on offer. Its Irish employees will be based at its locations in Cork and Dublin.

Sectors seeking staff at the company in 2022 include business process delivery, data analytics, consulting, risk and performance, finance, engineering and networks, HR, software engineering and sales.

Amazon Web Services

Last September, AWS announced it was recruiting 500 new staff members for its warehouse centre in Dublin due to open this year.

The company began seeking HR and IT professionals, health and safety and finance specialists and operations managers to work at the new ‘fulfilment centre’ in Dublin’s Balldonnell Business Park.

Recruitment for product packers will begin this Spring. AWS is also currently advertising for its other Irish locations in Dublin and Cork. Jobs on offer include security engineers, network development managers, software developers, front end engineers and cloud support engineers.

Amgen

The biotech company is looking for people for its Dun Laoghaire manufacturing site as well as its sales, marketing and clinical research office in Santry.

Among the roles on offer are a senior associate QC in microbiology, a manufacturing process technician inspector, a site lead, an IS special analyst and a specialist information systems engineer.

Aon

Multinational professional services firm Aon has around 50,000 employees in 120 countries. It has offices in Dublin and Clare, covering health, commercial risk, data analytics and retirement insurance.

It is currently planning to beef up its consulting, financial planning and insurance, admin support and analytics teams here.

Jobs available include a senior retirement consultant, a chief operating officer in its Dublin office, a senior client service adviser and a data architect.

Avanade

The multinational company has a number of IT specialisms, from artificial intelligence and digital transformation to cloud and business analytics. It employs more than 50,000 worldwide.

Here in Ireland, it is mostly looking to expand its security, software engineering and analytics teams. Roles are based remotely in Ireland and at Avanade’s Dublin office.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Pharma company Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) is hiring quality assurance managers, supply chain and logistics personnel and upstream and downstream manufacturing specialists.

The company currently employs hundreds of people at its Irish locations, which include a recently constructed biologics drug-substance manufacturing facility in Dublin, as well as external manufacturing divisions in Dublin and Clare.

BT

The UK telecoms company employs more than 100,000 people in 180 countries across the world.

It is hiring for several roles in 2022, including an ICT technical specialist, lead IP and security engineer, data engineer, project manager, account manager, major deal lead, global business development manager and senior software development engineer.

Citi

Citi Ireland has an innovation lab in Dublin dedicated to high-tech R&D projects. Its Irish location is the headquarters for the European division of Citi. The company was one of the first global banking firms to open here in 1965.

These days, it employs around 2,500 people in Ireland. It is currently hiring at both its Dublin and Belfast offices for positions including a senior software engineer, a software developer, an operational risk analyst and a java software developer.

Deloitte

The global audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory and tax services company is recruiting in Dublin, Belfast and Cork.

It is seeking software developers, a Salesforce dev lead, a Java developer contractor, a scrum manager, a mobile tech lead, a cloud architect and a DevOps engineer among other roles.

Dun & Bradstreet

The US commercial data, analytics and business insights company is hiring across technology, operations, finance and data analytics for its Dublin base.

Positions include a data engineer, a senior software engineer, a data operations analyst and an architect.

Edwards Lifesciences

The medtech company announced last year that it would be creating 850 new jobs at its new Limerick plant. This represented an increase of 250 from an initial announcement of 600 it had made in 2019.

It plans to fill the jobs over the next few years. The Limerick facility will manufacture delivery components for its transcatheter heart valve therapies. Current roles include a quality engineer, a junior maintenance technician, a manufacturing engineer and a laboratory tech.

ESW

Irish e-commerce company ESW (formerly eShopWorld) said last November that it planned to increase its headcount to more than 1,100 to cope with the demand for its services.

ESW will hire 500 people over the next three years it said at the time. The Dublin-headquartered e-commerce platform already employs around 600 staff. Currently, the company is looking for a DevOps engineer, a senior security engineer, a .Net developer and a solutions architect.

FD Technologies

The Newry-headquartered group, FD Technologies, which includes several data-focused businesses, such as KX and First Derivative, is hiring 500 people in Ireland.

The new roles will be based at its new tech hub which will serve the First Derivative consulting business. The roles will be a mix of graduate and professional and the company is currently hiring for roles such as a DevOps engineer, a junior application support analyst, an information security technical consultant and a Python developer.

Fidelity Investments

The Boston-headquartered financial services company is looking to expand its technology, operations and product development and management teams in Galway and Dublin.

Roles on offer include a scrum master, senior data engineer, principal software engineer, principal cloud engineer and senior cybersecurity analyst.

Flipdish

Ireland’s newest unicorn is to hire 700 people this year. Almost a third of all these jobs will be based in Ireland, according to the online ordering platform company. Some will also be remote.

Most of the positions on offer will be tech based, with the company seeking software architects, data scientists, engineers and product designers.

Flipdish is headquartered in Dublin with offices across Europe and the US.

Henkel

Chemical and consumer goods manufacturer Henkel operates worldwide but also has three sites in Ireland, including a 3D printing hub in Tallaght and an adhesives manufacturing site in Ballyfermot.

The company is currently hiring for a variety of roles in Ireland, including a facility supervisor, a process engineer, and a safety, health and environment specialist.

Huawei

Last year, Chinese telecoms giant Huawei recently announced plans to invest €80m into Irish R&D over the next two years, creating 110 new jobs at the company.

At the moment, the company is looking for a principal software engineer and a data engineer as well as several research interns in Ireland.

Intel

Chipmaker Intel has had a strong presence in Ireland for many years. In March 2021, the company announced plans to create thousands of jobs in Ireland as part of ambitious growth plans.

Intel is currently hiring for several tech roles at its Leixlip site, including an automation equipment technician, a facilities engineer, a deep learning performance modelling architect and a safety engineer.

Intercom

Irish-founded software company Intercom is currently on a hiring spree, having announced plans to hire 150 people in Ireland at the end of last year.

The company said most of the new jobs will be in R&D, including engineering, product design and management, research, analytics and data science.

Roles currently available for Intercom include a senior security engineer, a product engineer, a senior data scientist and a product manager.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is global health company, focused on consumer health products, medical devices and pharmaceuticals. It employs thousands of people in Ireland across its subsidiaries, including Janssen Sciences Ireland, DePuy Synthes and Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, with facilities in Cork, Dublin and Limerick.

Current roles available include a source quality engineer, an optical tool technician, a supply chain systems lead and a lead data engineer

KPMG

Accounting firm KPMG has been expanding its technology offering in recent years and is looking for a wide variety of technology professionals in both Dublin and Belfast.

In Dublin, the company is currently looking to fill the position of a cybersecurity architect as well as roles in CX/digital transformation consulting and digital and cloud technology specialists. In Belfast, roles include a data engineer, a cloud security manager and a data analysis and visualisation senior consultant.

Liberty IT

As a software company, Liberty IT is always on the lookout for tech talent in a variety of positions.

At the moment, there is a wide range of positions for principal and senior software engineers, as well as openings for a senior data scientist and a software architect, to name a few.

Mastercard

Fintech giant Mastercard is looking to expand its Dublin-based tech hub and is looking for different skillsets across all levels of experience.

The company is currently hiring for DevOps engineers, software development engineers, data scientists and technical project managers. Other skills its on the lookout for include UX, AI, info security and product.

MSD

Pharma company MSD has been in Ireland for more than half of a century, with several sites around the country including a biologics facility in Meath, which opened in 2020.

The company has several positions open across its Irish sites including a QC microbiology manager in Dublin, a maintenance and calibration engineer in Tipperary, a QA systems specialist in Meath and an electrical and instrumentation engineer in Carlow.

Personio

HR software company Personio has been going from strength to strength in recent years, having hit a valuation of $6.3bn last year.

The company has big plans for growth in Ireland with a number of tech roles currently available in Dublin such as a GTM data scientist as well as several senior backend engineer and frontend engineer roles.

PwC

Consultancy firm PwC has a strong technology offering, with a wide range of technology consultants to help its clients.

Current tech roles at the company include a cybersecurity consultant, a privacy manager, a technical business analyst and a technology solution architect.

Red Hat

Open-source software company Red Hat prides itself on a strong distributed team and is often looking for strong tech talent.

With several hundred people employed by Red Hat in Ireland, it currently has a number of roles available in the country including a business system analyst, a principal software engineer, a senior architect and a senior cloud consultant.

Workhuman

Workhuman develops an integrated social recognition and continuous performance management platform.

The company has is hiring for several tech roles at the moment, including a software development engineer in test, a senior frontend engineer, a senior application support engineer and a network engineer.

Yahoo

Global media and tech company Yahoo is growing its Dublin base, with plenty of tech roles on offer.

Current roles available at the company include a java software dev engineer, a production engineer, a senior software engineer, a security solutions architect and a senior data engineer.

Zalando

Fashion tech company Zalando has a growing presence in Dublin and opened a new office on Windmill Lane last year.

The company is currently hiring a frontend engineer, an applied science manager, a senior data scientist and a software engineer.

With additional reporting from Jenny Darmody

