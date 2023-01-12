25 companies hiring for sci-tech roles in Ireland right now

Looking for a new job in sci-tech? From Accenture to Zalando and from Belfast to Cork, here’s a long list of companies hiring STEM talent.

January is a time of year when people seek out new challenges and new beginnings. For many, that means changing job. There’s always lots of jobseekers on the hunt for their dream career, and luckily there is an abundance of employers in the sci-tech industry awaiting fresh talent.

If you’re one of these people looking for a STEM job in Ireland, check out this list of sci-tech companies hiring.

Accenture

The professional services multinational is looking to add a number of tech specialists to its team. It is hiring for positions such as Google data and AI delivery manager and Google Cloud business vertical offering lead.

Reflecting the trend for hybrid work, Accenture is also looking for a hybrid innovation lead for its tech team.

Amgen

Amgen is hiring in Dublin with open roles including quality assurance aseptic specialist, industrial engineer and process and equipment engineer.

The biotech is also looking for technicians.

Aon

Aon announced recently that it will begin occupying new office space at Dublin’s George’s Quay in 2024. The city centre building is being remodelled for the company.

The professional services firm is currently hiring for a number of tech roles, including analytics project manager and enterprise data architect for EMEA.

Bristol Myers Squibb

The pharma company is recruiting for engineering roles, as well as quality assurance and IT roles.

Bristol Myers Squibb’s flagship biologics drug-substance manufacturing facility is in Cruiserath, Dublin 15. It has manufacturing divisions in Blanchardstown and in Shannon, Co Clare.

Citi

The fintech giant has offices in Dublin and Belfast, where it is hiring for lots of tech roles.

IT business analyst, IT project tech lead, graduate software engineer, UX designer and UX engineer are some of the jobs open at the moment.

Deloitte

Like the other professional services firms on this list, Deloitte frequently hires people with tech skills.

In Ireland, it is hiring a senior Java engineer, a senior Java developer, a senior Java architect and several other tech roles.

Fidelity Investments

The US-headquartered firm is recruiting staff for its Galway and Dublin offices here in Ireland.

Roles up for grabs include principal software engineer, senior software engineer, senior automation engineer and scrum master.

Henkel

The German multinational will be hiring application engineers, technical leads and quality engineers over the coming months in Ireland.

Henkel’s Irish branch is based in Tallaght Business Park in Dublin.

Huawei

Huawei Ireland has openings for tech workers across a number of specialties. Open roles at the tech giant include research software engineer, senior software Java engineer, machine learning engineer and senior AI researcher.

Intel

Chip giant Intel is looking for an AI algorithms engineer, AI compiler engineer, test engineer and logic design engineer, among others.

It is also seeking graduates in roles such as reliability engineer and senior staff for its foundry engineering division.

Johnson & Johnson

Pharma giant Johnson & Johnson requires talent to fill roles in Ireland such as IT technical lead, automation team lead, project engineer, as well as multiple engineering roles.

Johnson & Johnson has sites in Cork, Limerick, Sligo, Galway, Limerick and Dublin.

KPMG

Data engineer, data engineering senior consultant, digital and cloud technology consultant, and full-stack software developer are some of the positions professional services firm KPMG is looking to fill.

KPMG has offices in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Belfast.

Liberty IT

The IT division of Liberty Insurance needs to fill some software engineering roles suitable for candidates with experience, as well as a data solutions architect job.

The company has a hybrid working culture for its offices in Dublin and Belfast.

Mastercard

Dublin is the location for Mastercard’s major European tech hub, so it is fitting the company is seeking tech talent at the moment.

Open roles include senior information security operations analyst, senior tech product manager and lead software development engineer in blockchain.

MSD

There’s plenty of sci-tech jobs at this healthcare company, including senior bioprocess engineer, manufacturing biotech associate and analytical senior scientist.

MSD has six sites in Ireland and has invested around $3bn in its Irish operations to date.

Nitro

The document productivity software company is hiring a front-end engineer, senior systems engineer among other roles in Ireland.

Some positions are remote, while others are based in the company’s Dublin office.

Optum

In Ireland, healthcare services company Optum is recruiting for multiple tech jobs. These include data scientist, data architect, senior cloud operations engineer, UX design architect and back-end software engineer.

Some of the jobs are based in Letterkenny and some are in Dublin.

Personio

Key roles Personio is hiring for in 2023 include back-end engineers of various experience levels and a lead front-end engineer. At executive level, the company is hiring an engineering manager in payroll.

Personio is a HR-tech company headquartered in Germany.

PwC

The professional services firm’s Irish offices are in Wexford, Kilkenny, Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford.

Roles PwC is looking to fill include cloud security architect, data and analytics senior manager and SAP solution architect.

Red Hat

Red Hat is on the lookout for a principal solution architect for its Dublin office, as well as a community senior software engineer who can be based remotely.

Version 1

Senior Azure platform consultant, Microsoft .Net developer, QA test analyst, technical architect and data solutions architect are just some of the roles Version 1 wants to fill.

The IT services company has operations in Derry, Belfast, Cork and Dublin.

Viatris

Pharmaceutical manufacturing and healthcare company Viatris is recruiting for several sci-tech roles right now in Ireland.

These include QC analyst, automation engineer, principal CAD engineer, automation lead and QA officer in biologics.

Workhuman

The workforce management software company is headquartered between Massachusetts and Dublin.

It is currently seeking talent to fill roles such as senior software engineer and automation engineer in Ireland.

Yahoo

Yahoo is hiring a lot of engineers in Ireland at the moment, with positions such as senior software engineer and finance back-end engineer up for grabs.

The tech company is also looking for interns in machine learning and product security.

Zalando

Last but not least, Zalando, the global fashion-tech platform that is based in Berlin, is looking for tech workers in Ireland.

It is hiring an engineering manager for its global catalogue here.

