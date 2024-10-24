Are you confusing being busy with being productive in your working day?

If you feel as though you are always busy, yet you aren’t meeting your goals or targets, then you may be working reactively, not proactively.

It’s fair to say that we are a society that often equates the appearance of busyness with a high degree of productivity, but anyone who frequently finds themselves pulled asunder by their obligations knows this to be untrue. From low self-esteem and poor physical health, to trouble sleeping and increased irritability, excessive busyness can negatively impact an employee to the point that it affects both their personal and professional lives.

Julia Arndt, the founder and CEO of Peak Performance Method – a productivity, mindfulness and leadership platform – previously worked as a senior program manager for Google for close to a decade. But despite her success, she found that the demands of her career were increasingly at odds with her personal wellbeing.

“I reached a point of burnout,” she told SiliconRepublic.com. “In the first few months, I felt incredibly lonely, as no one was talking about it. This led me to explore stress management and performance strategies for myself, which helped me feel much better while sustaining my performance over time. I soon realised I wasn’t alone, many high achievers were pushing themselves to the limit without prioritising their mental health or setting boundaries.”

Reactive versus proactive

This overwhelming feeling that you are always behind, no matter how much work you put in, is not uncommon, with research indicating that an overload of work contributes greatly to job dissatisfaction, burnout and employee retention. “Our culture has deeply ingrained this idea that hard work and success are directly linked to time spent,” said Arndt.

This mindset is often reinforced by managers, peers and unfortunately even ourselves as there is a society-wide fear of failure. This search for perfectionism can drive employees far beyond what is considered healthy behaviour and for Arndt, employees globally could benefit from noting the difference between reactive and proactive working.

Reactive working, she explained, is essentially the act of chasing your tail and tiring yourself out, without making significant inroads. This typically can take the form of constantly responding to emails, messages and other interruptions, effectively allowing others to dictate your schedule and demand your attention. “This leads to a scattered approach, where you might feel busy but aren’t making meaningful progress on your priorities.”

In contrast, proactive working is structured around your own goals and tasks. By setting boundaries and allocating a set time for emails, messages and other distractions you can work with intention and better manage your available time.

“Proactive workdays allow you to be strategic rather than just ticking off tasks as they come. They also leave you feeling accomplished at the end of your eight-hour workday, knowing you can truly disconnect after 5pm because you prioritised your work effectively.”

A key strategy, she said, is to work down the line in order of importance, rather than getting side-tracked by less time-sensitive or demanding tasks. You should also make time for breaks, to recharge periodically throughout the day and maintain energy levels.

“Lastly, it’s crucial to practise self-compassion and let go of the idea that you need to be constantly available or perfect to succeed.”

Different strokes for different folks

The modern workforce has five different generations of people holding it up, from the youngest of the Silent Generation all the way through to Gen Z, and in less than a decade Gen Alpha will join the ranks too. This is a way of saying that the current working landscape is basically a kaleidoscope of unique thinking, behaviour and values.

“Not everyone works the same way, and understanding this is crucial for fostering an effective, productive workforce. Some employees may thrive on structure and deadlines, while others may perform better with more autonomy and creative freedom. Acknowledging these differences allows employers to create environments where all types of personalities can thrive, ultimately increasing productivity and engagement.”

For Arndt, by creating an environment in which individual personalities and working styles are better understood and flexibility is encouraged, companies are playing not only to employee strengths, but also their own.

She is of the opinion that due to differing chronotypes – the body’s natural inclination to sleep – flexibility around working hours where possible can result in higher motivation and personal wellbeing.

“Some individuals thrive early in the morning, while others are more focused and creative in the afternoon or evening. By allowing flexibility in when people work, employers can tap into each person’s peak performance window, leading to better outcomes without sacrificing quality or productivity,” she said.

Ultimately, the difference between excessive busyness and productivity is significant, with an end result that has the potential to negatively or positively impact both the employer and the employee.

“Success isn’t about constantly pushing yourself beyond your limits. True success comes from understanding your own needs, setting boundaries and working smarter, not harder. By focusing on sustainable performance, both individuals and organisations can achieve long-term success without sacrificing wellbeing.”

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.