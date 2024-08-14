Couture to C-suite: Pivoting careers in style

Moving industries is a big ask of anyone, often requiring significant reskilling and a large dose of determination, but equally as important is knowing when the time’s right and seizing the opportunity.

Despite how long you have been in your career it is not uncommon to query aspects of your role. You may find that you are questioning whether you are putting your skills to good use, what your likelihood of advancement is, the kind of impact you are having or even if you are suited to your profession at all.

There are many reasons why someone might consider a career pivot, with family, finances and promotion among the most popular. For Radhika Shah-Meade, the chief of staff at narrative and risk intelligence platform Blackbird.AI, the allure of reshaping the technological landscape ignited a pivot from fashion to tech.

After a serious conversation with a mentor about taking full advantage of her diverse background in fashion, real estate and organisation, a decision to further her education and retrain in international business enabled Shah-Meade to seek roles better aligned with her passions.

“My fascination with technology’s potential to transform industries fueled the pivot from fashion to tech,” she told SiliconRepublic.com. “I saw an opportunity to merge my creative background with tech’s analytical and problem-solving nature. This combination allowed me to bring a unique perspective to the tech industry, driving innovation.”

Finding purpose

Prior to joining startup Blackbird.AI, Shah-Meade worked for a biotech company that offered very little in terms of advancement and personal achievement. Here she found herself failing to progress in her career as she existed on autopilot mode, with no challenges to reinvigorate her interest and commitment.

“Because of this, the mission and start-up life at Blackbird, even with a newborn, was very exciting and personally fulfilling for me. This was an opportunity to be part of an impactful organisation led by two Bengali founders.”

Shah-Meade who is herself half-Bengali found that this resonated deeply, instilling within her a belief in the company’s message and excitement for what a future career would hold. “Since then, my journey to success has been driven by a continuous pursuit of learning and adapting to new challenges, she said.

Often a career pivot can include the need to either upskill or reskill to meet the expectations of a new profession. According to Shah-Meade her new trajectory demanded she stay updated on industry trends. Soft skills such as adaptability, continuous learning, effective communication and leadership were and are as crucial as the technical skills vital to the role.

“Overcoming biases and stereotypes as someone who transitioned from a non-tech background required proving my capabilities and earning trust”, she explained, further noting the importance of championing diversity in the modern era.

She stated today’s investors are looking for unique and innovative ways of operating. “Being different means offering something that stands out from the competition, whether through technology, approach, or company culture. It demonstrates vision, creativity, and the potential for disruptive impact in the market.”

“A diversified C-suite brings different perspectives, experiences, and problem-solving approaches, fostering a more inclusive and innovative company culture. It encourages collaboration, creativity, and better decision-making, leading to a stronger and more resilient organisation,” she said.

Fear factor

People are their own advocates for possibility and with that in mind, she would advise anyone considering a career pivot to let go of any fears and be willing to start from scratch.

“Leverage your existing skills and experiences, reach out to your network, find mentors, and have conversations with people in your field of interest. I found people to be so willing to help and have a conversation that you never know who in your network could provide valuable guidance and support.”

In her experience change is not something that should be feared, rather, the ability to pivot and adapt is one of the most valuable skills you could hope to bring into any profession. Shah-Meade is immensely proud of the route her career has taken, which she used to describe as a “mish-mash of instability”.

“For the past ten years, I have had the opportunity to support the best CEOs who have nothing but a passionate purpose, and I have been a part of how they are changing the world,” she said. “I am proud of my transition from fashion to tech, building a solid personal brand, and contributing to meaningful projects that have impacted me.”

Find out how emerging tech trends are transforming tomorrow with our new podcast, Future Human: The Series. Listen now on Spotify, on Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.