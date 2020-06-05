A crash course in successful remote communication

This week in Careers, we looked at the current trends in remote working and why communication is essential right now.

A critical component of a successful remote team is solid communication, but it’s not always easy.

To get some insights, we spoke to Liberty IT’s Donal Kissane, a senior technical capabilities manager who has been learning to coach his team from a distance in recent months. He explained why “now, more than ever, it is important that we stay connected and make ourselves available to our employees”.

Why is it important that you prioritise communication while working remotely? Gary Foley of Bristol Myers Squibb is a great example. Now associate director of supplier relationship management in external manufacturing, Foley credits much of his career progression to building personal connections and benefitting from one-to-ones. Read more about how he ended up in his current role here.

But as well as keeping business on track or climbing the career ladder, workplace communication is also important for your mental health. Loneliness is a persistent issue in many offices and can have knock-on effects on productivity. But now that teams are dispersed and workers may feel isolated without the usual social interactions, feelings of loneliness can become more intense, according to Trinity College Dublin’s Prof Ian Robertson.

Luckily, effective communication can sometimes be achieved with the help of online tools. This week’s infographic outlined some of Trello’s recommendations to keep you connected, including Zoom, Slack and Confluence.

The latest in remote-working trends

Remote working has been at heart of many conversations over the past few weeks, but the focus is starting to shift. As companies begin to think about their transition back to the workplace in the coming weeks and months, a new term has grown in popularity: hybrid working.

This involves a combined workforce of people working remotely and people working in an office. According to Hays’ Sandra Henke, our new ways of working will be very different to the ones we left behind earlier this year. To help businesses adjust, she shared five important things to remember when switching to a hybrid working model.

But what are some of the other trends to be aware of? This week, we listed 13 remote-work influencers to follow if you want to keep your finger on the pulse of what’s happening now and what could be coming down the line.

You might also be eager to keep up with changes in Ireland’s recruitment landscape. We looked at 10 of the companies currently hiring in the sci-tech space at the moment, from cybersecurity firm Cygilant in Belfast to computing software developer MathWorks in Galway.

Also hiring at the moment is OneLook Systems, a Cork-based workplace safety platform. The company announced this week that it will be recruiting for 10 new team members, including software development, sales and customer success positions.

