IT Sligo’s new cybersecurity course aims to narrow the infosec skills gap

The new course will focus on the infrastructure that powers the movement of data on the internet with security baked into its modules.

In the wake of one of the most significant cyberattacks in the country, IT Sligo is hoping to bridge the cybersecurity skills gap with a new course.

The BSc in computer networks and cybersecurity will focus on the infrastructure that powers the movement of data around the internet. IT Sligo said its computing courses all have security elements to the modules.

As one of the members of the Cyber Ireland north-west chapter, IT Sligo said it is committed to bridging the skills gap within the infosec industry by building security into its modules from the ground up.

While the major attack on the HSE last week shows the value and necessity of cybersecurity professionals, the skills shortage within the sector has been a long-heralded challenge.

This shortage could result in detrimental damage, not just from an increase in cyberattacks, but in terms of the wellbeing of the professionals that are already in the industry.

Cyber Ireland’s cluster manager, Eoin Byrne, said more than 60pc of Cyber Ireland’s members plan to hire for cybersecurity roles in 2021, but the severe talent shortage is a cause for concern.

“There is a need for a collaborative approach at the national level to ensure we are developing home-grown cybersecurity talent. There is a need to increase the number of course places available in skill shortage areas with the most in-demand training for cloud-enabled security, incident response and regulatory compliance,” he said.

Byrne added with the growing need for talent in the industry, a cybersecurity qualification can lead to an exciting and varied career with strong starting salaries.

“Graduate salaries in the main fall into two salary ranges,” he said, based on Cyber Ireland’s 2021 skills report.

“31pc of respondents hire graduates for cybersecurity roles between €25,000 and €35,000, while a further 31pc pay salaries between €35,000 and €45,000. 15pc of organisations pay graduate salaries over €45,000. These attractive salaries should attract top students into the cybersecurity field.”

Elsewhere, cybersecurity education company Infosec Institute has today (19 May) announced a partnership with Coursera to bring infosec skills and training courses to more than 82m online Coursera users worldwide.