18 companies looking to fill cybersecurity jobs right now

Who is hiring in cybersecurity? From fintech companies to professional services giants, there are loads of employers recruiting.

Cybersecurity is a varied career; you can work on defending businesses against ransomware attackers or you can work for a company developing new technology.

Vaultree, one of the companies on this list, is an employer that is consistently at the forefront of new developments in encryption tech. For good reason, it is this week’s Start-up of the Week, but did you know that it is also looking for talent?

Other names on this year’s cybersecurity hiring list are big companies like Yahoo and Mastercard.

We spoke to Ndidi Opute, a third-party security risk analyst at Yahoo’s cybersecurity team, The Paranoids. She said she enjoys the variety of her work and the fact she gets to use skills like communication every day.

And Mastercard’s vice-president of software engineering and cyber and intelligence Roger Butler also highlighted the value of communication and the challenging aspects that come with a career in cybersecurity.

It is definitely a career for people who enjoy learning new things and staying on top of developments in technology.

Here are 18 companies hiring cybersecurity professionals right now.

Bank of Ireland

Bank of Ireland is looking for cybersecurity experts for positions such as infrastructure engineer in security operations. It announced it was hiring for 100 flexible tech roles in March.

BT

BT has vacancies for cybersecurity workers at its specialist security operations centre in Belfast. The company announced the site was opening in October 2022.

Corlytics

Irish regtech company Corlytics recently turned 10 years old. It is growing its team on a rolling basis, with an intent to recruit tech professionals in areas such as cybersecurity.

Deloitte

The professional services giant is seeking a technology and digital risk consultant among other roles where cybersecurity knowledge would be an advantage.

Fidelity

Fidelity Investments is hiring cybersecurity professionals for roles such as principal cybersecurity analyst. The Boston-headquartered financial services giant has offices in Galway and Dublin.

Grant Thornton

The professional services firm has cybersecurity job openings for positions such as IT/cybersecurity analyst on its team in Ireland.

Kyndryl

Kyndryl has some cybersecurity positions up for grabs in locations such as Glasgow, Amsterdam and Budapest to name a few.

Mastercard

The fintech is looking to hire people with cybersecurity skills for roles such as principal software security architect and senior information security engineer specialising in cloud technologies.

Nitro

The productivity software company has cybersecurity job openings in Berlin, Belgium and the UK.

Personio

Personio has a vacancy for a senior security analyst in Ireland. The German company designs HR tech and its Irish office is in Dublin.

PwC

Cloud security senior manager, cyber incident response senior manager, cybersecurity consultant and operational technology senior cybersecurity expert are some of the roles on offer at PwC.

Rapid7

The cybersecurity multinational is looking for an associate SOC analyst to work with its tactical operations team in Ireland, as well as other cybersecurity-related roles.

Smarttech247

Cybersecurity analyst, security engineers and data protection specialist are some of the jobs available at Smarttech247. The company said last year it was adding 30 jobs in Belfast.

ThreatLocker

The US cybersecurity company said in January that it planned to create 120 new jobs in Ireland by the end of this year. It plans for Dublin to become its European headquarters.

TikTok

Gen Z favourite TikTok is hiring for multiple cybersecurity roles, including threat disruptions technical analyst, Dublin-based security operations manager for Europe and more.

Vaultree

This week’s Start-up of the Week is hiring for cybersecurity professionals, with roles to include engineers, mathematicians and physicists. The company said in December 2022 it would create 50 jobs globally.

Viatel

The Irish telecoms company said at the beginning of this year that it was hiring 50 people following the launch of a new security platform. At the moment there is a vacancy for an enterprise services specialist who will need cybersecurity skills.

Yahoo

Yahoo is on the lookout to fill positions such as product security intern as well as other jobs on its cybersecurity team.

