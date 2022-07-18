New framework to help Irish businesses upskill staff in data analytics

With this new framework, the aim is to train 1,000 staff across Irish companies in data analytics this year.

Two organisations have come together to help Irish companies upskill their staff in data analytics.

The Technology Ireland Digital Skillnet and the Analytics Institute are establishing a skills framework that aims to provide accelerated training programmes for non-data scientists.

The programmes have been designed with workers in mind and will be delivered through a mix of online and classroom settings. The main goal is to empower all teams to effectively use data within their roles.

Companies that wish to participate in the new skills framework will be co-funded by the Technology Ireland Digital Skillnet.

Maire Hunt, director of Technology Ireland Digital Skillnet, said, “For organisations to become truly data driven, data needs to be democratised across the organisation, with all staff developing practical data skills.”

She added that the new Data Analytics Skills Framework for Business would enable companies to accelerate data skills and “become truly data driven in navigating their way through digital change”.

The programmes will be customised for companies to ensure they are relevant to their sector. Successful participants will be awarded professional certification by the Analytics Institute.

“The current demand for skilled staff in analytics and AI is phenomenal,” said Lorcan Malone, chief executive of the Analytics Institute.

“Our member companies are finding it really challenging to fill critical roles. We are delighted that Digital Skillnet is partnering with us to help us meet this challenge. Our new Data Analytics Skills Framework covers data skills both from a business and a technical perspective.

“Our core purpose is to develop professionals who can ‘speak data’ to data scientists while ‘speaking business’ to executives. Integrating those skills can drive significant business value.’”

The new framework is aiming to train 1,000 staff across Irish companies to become comfortable with data analytics in 2022.

In April of this year, a report by Accenture identified data analytics as one of the most in-demand skills among Irish employers. The others were cybersecurity and cloud computing.

