SAS and UCD expand online course with free data science training

The SAS STEP programme now offers data science as one of its modules available online, alongside training in data literacy and analytics.

Analytics company SAS is expanding its free online skills programme aimed at jobseekers by offering a new course in data science in partnership with the University College Dublin (UCD) Professional Academy.

SAS, which provides global data analytics services to organisations worldwide, partnered with UCD earlier this year to help address economic challenges brought about by the pandemic.

They rolled out free online skills courses in digital literacy and data analysis, which involved hands-on experience with a tailored software portal that allowed users to practise and apply their data skills.

The new pathway being launched now aims to provide the skills required for an entry-level data science role.

The curriculum includes programming, data engineering and manipulation, applied mathematics, statistics, data privacy and ethics and data science innovation.

SAS said the latest addition to its programme would help bridge growing skills gaps through upskilling. A recent Accenture and CIPD report said that demand for AI, cloud and robotics skills is rapidly increasing, while 49pc of UK firms surveyed in May said they were affected by a lack of skills in data science and AI.

Roderick Crawford, vice-president and country manager of SAS UK and Ireland, said the launch of the new data science pathway is “an exciting next step for the programme”.

“Data science professionals are increasingly in demand, which is something we see and hear first-hand from our partners and customers in industry as they look to take advantage of AI and advanced analytics solutions,” he added.

The UCD Professional Academy provides industry-focused courses to those who have already entered the working world and are trying to update their skills for the digital world.

Aaron McKenna, director of the UCD Professional Academy, said it is “on a mission to help people advance and thrive in their careers”.

“We look forward to continuing to drive the adoption of crucial data skills with our valued partner in SAS and, we hope, positively impact the lives of all who take the programme.”

More information is available here about the SAS STEP Programme.