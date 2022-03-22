DCU to deliver an EU-funded master’s course in law, data and AI

The degree is aimed at students with law or tech-related degrees who are interested in learning more about the legal implications of data in the online era.

Dublin City University (DCU) has launched a new EU-funded master’s degree in law, data and artificial intelligence (AI) along with three other European colleges.

The degree is aimed at students with law or tech-related degrees who are interested in learning more about the legal implications of data in the online era. Those who apply will need to have proficiency in two languages including English to be considered for a place on the course.

The programme involves more than 70 public and private organisations in the delivery of work placements, seminars and a summer school.

There is a scholarship option available for students, which will cover tuition fees for the programme’s duration of 24 months and provide a monthly stipend of €1,400. Applications for the scholarship close at the end of March.

The course was awarded a grant in excess of €5m by the EU as part of its prestigious Erasmus Mundus joint master’s programme, a high-level and integrated degree delivered by an international partnership of higher education institutions. DCU will deliver the course in partnership with three other European higher education institutions: Avignon Université in France, Universidad de León in Spain and Università di Pisa in Italy.

According to Prof Daire Keogh, president of DCU, “international collaboration in research, teaching and learning is a priority for DCU and we are working to advance this through a development of our European and international networks, particularly in the prestigious Erasmus Mundus space”.

Dr Edoardo Celeste, programme chair and co-ordinator of the new course’s partnership welcomed the EU’s funding for the programme.

“The next few years until 2030 have already been called the ‘digital decade’. The EU is investing significantly in the digital transition,” he said. “DCU and its partners will contribute to address the challenges of the digital revolution by offering a unique degree that will educate future leaders in this sector.”

The course is being supported by three research partners including Science Foundation Ireland’s Adapt Centre for AI-driven research, as well as the Antoine Favre Law Research Center in France and the Institute of Information Science and Technologies in Italy.

