DCU launches online course to upskill fintech professionals of the future

DCU wants to help prepare financial services professionals for the future with a new online course in fintech innovation.

Dublin City University (DCU) is taking a new online approach to upskilling in response to Ireland’s rapidly growing fintech sector. The university is launching an accredited short course in fintech as part of its recent partnership with online learning platform FutureLearn.

The course is being offered by DCU as a microcredential – an online, accredited certification in a specific topic area. Called FinTech: Financial Innovation, the programme was developed by DCU Business School and is focused on how advances in technology, such as cloud computing and AI, are revolutionising business operations with customers and clients.

A major development at @DublinCityUni. Our first, credit-bearing online Microcredential — focused on a key area of tech innovation. The future of upskilling & reskilling starts here! https://t.co/r5sA4HFMmr — Brian MacCraith (@muirtheimhne) January 31, 2020

The course is led by Prof Mark Cummins and Dr Pierangelo Rosati of DCU Business School and caters to professionals looking to upskill or transition into fintech-related roles.

DCU president Prof Brian MacCraith said: “By offering this microcredential course, in partnership with Futurelearn, DCU is once again demonstrating its commitment to addressing emerging skills gaps and increasing educational opportunity.

“The fintech sector offers significant new opportunities for employment and growth in the Irish economy. The flexibility offered by this online course will allow those already in employment the chance to upskill and develop new opportunities in this exciting new area.”

Cummins, meanwhile, highlighted the opportunities presented by the future of the financial services industry. “The finance specialist of the future will have a myriad of opportunities beyond traditional financial institutions, within the fintech ecosystem, and, hence, needs a deep understanding of the intersection between finance and technology,” he said.

The new course will also help people prepare for the jobs of the future, Rosati added. “Learners will upskill in this tailored microcredential through a synthesis of theory and practice, which will support the learner in efforts to transition into the fintech roles of the future,” he said.

The course is currently open for applications and is due to begin on 24 February.