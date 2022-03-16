DCU and The Fintech Corridor team up to advance Irish fintech education

As part of its deal with The Fintech Corridor, Dublin City University will launch a micro-creds course in financial intelligence and technology.

Dublin City University (DCU) and The Fintech Corridor (TFC) are joining forces to advance fintech education across the island of Ireland through workforce training, education and apprenticeship opportunities.

TFC is an initiative established by leaders of the fintech sector aimed at fostering collaboration between enterprises along the Dublin to Belfast financial corridor. Its corporate partnership with DCU builds on its existing partnership with Ulster University.

As part of the agreement, DCU and IFS Skillnet will launch a micro-credentials course in financial intelligence and technology. Micro-credential courses are a way of fixing skills shortages for learners who want flexible, industry-focused learning delivered in short courses.

Recently, the Irish Universities Association launched a nationwide multi-million MicroCreds pilot with some of the country’s biggest employers to cater to learners and businesses battling skills gaps.

The Graduate Certificate in Financial Intelligence and Technology will begin this September. The course will be endorsed by TFC, which will receive access to DCU students and graduates.

TFC will also be able to access new research and innovation through the Irish Institute of Digital Business and its financial innovation research cluster, finLAB.

Alan McEneaney, vice chair at TFC, said that the organisation’s partnership with DCU represented “another major step forward” in its goal of advancing fintech education and innovation across Ireland.

“This partnership will further drive the Dublin-Belfast economic corridor as the gateway to EU and UK fintech, by creating significant opportunities in fintech training, education and research and innovation collaboration.”

Prof Mark Cummins, of DCU Business School and director of the Irish Institute of Digital Business, said the university was delighted to formalise its relationship with TFC, adding that it had “flourished over the last number of years.”

“We see huge research potential in collaborating closely with TFC members to push the boundaries of knowledge in the exciting, dynamic area of financial technology,” he added.

As part of the corporate partnership, DCU joins four other universities across the island of Ireland and more than 70 members of TFC in forming The Fintech Academy (TFA).

TFA aims to shape fintech learning in conjunction with industry leaders. Its plan is to build up the academy’s network across the island while continuing to connect the EU and UK fintech ecosystems. Last December, Ulster University joined TFA launching a BSc in financial technology.

