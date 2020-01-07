Ireland’s digital economy offers high salaries, but needs more skills

Digital recruitment company Prosperity reports on what 2020 has in store for Ireland’s digital jobs, salaries and skills.

Irish digital recruitment company Prosperity today (7 January) published the results of its 2020 salary survey. The report offers insights into some of the developing trends of 2020 and the predicted impact of Brexit, looking at a range of digital roles from marketing and design to web development and software engineering.

Prosperity argues that the digital economy has already reached full employment in Ireland. This means that salary growth in the digital sector is higher than the country’s average, but so are skills shortages – particularly in industries such as search marketing, data analysis and cybersecurity.

“Our 2020 salary survey aims to give businesses an idea of the salaries they should offer to attract talented candidates. It also informs job seekers of how much they can expect to earn,” the company said.

The biggest digital earners

The survey was carried out using currently available salary data along with Prosperity’s own data, industry knowledge and experience in recruitment.

It highlights, for example, which senior roles it found to be the most highly paid in the digital sector. Directors of digital marketing proved to be the biggest earners with an average salary of €120,000 to €180,000 each year, followed by heads of e-commerce who can earn upwards of €120,000, and heads of search earning between €90,000 and €130,000 annually.

Taking a deeper look at e-commerce, Prosperity found that the sector’s senior workers are among the highest paid in the country, with annual salaries for employees in this field with more than five years of experience growing by more than 9pc since 2017.

Caution in the face of Brexit

With regard to Brexit, business owners analysed in the report were found to be taking caution with investments. But due to the nature of the evolving digital scene, Prosperity suggested that spending on digital hires should keep increasing.

Since last year’s survey, the recruitment company reported that many salaries have increased, but none have declined.

As we begin a new year, a new role in the digital sector may be at the top of many job changers’ wish lists for 2020.