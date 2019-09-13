Discrimination in Irish workplaces is alive and kicking, research says

A new Workhuman study revealed that one in three women in management roles are more likely to face workplace discrimination than men.

Even as we usher in the future of work, gender equality issues in the workplace are still not a thing of the past, according to new “stark findings” from Workhuman.

An employee survey from the Irish-American technology company revealed that one-third of women in management roles are more likely than men to have been at the receiving end of discrimination at work.

More than half of the women surveyed stated that their managers have taken credit for their work, meanwhile, just over a quarter of women said they are likely to receive a higher annual bonus, compared to more than half of men surveyed.

Main areas for concern

The results are based on responses of more than 3,500 people in Ireland, the UK, the US and Canada. The study aimed to outline where company cultures need to improve to respect, and ultimately retain, staff.

It found that one in four have felt discriminated against during their career, with contributing factors being age (52pc), gender identity (30pc), race (29pc) and sexual orientation (9pc), to name a few.

The worst offenders sector-wise were IT, where half of all women surveyed said hiring and promotion decisions are based on gender and/or race, while 100pc of women in hospitality reported the same.

Work-life balance

And for other aspects such as work-life balance, almost a quarter of women in senior management roles reported a poor relationship between work and their personal lives, compared with just 14pc of men.

Niamh Graham, vice-president of global HR for Workhuman, said: “The stark findings in this report show that Ireland, among other markets around the world, has a way to go before we can say there is gender equity in every workplace.

“This survey helps us understand the problems but also points to how we can improve workplace cultures. Employees want to work at organisations where they feel appreciated, recognised and do meaningful work.

“Embedding a positive culture of recognition, gratitude and allowing people to be themselves at work will help employees thrive and help employers improve relationships, retention of workers, and the organisation’s productivity.”