All Advice People Employers Jobs
Discrimination in Irish workplaces is alive and kicking, research says
Careers
Image: © Pixelbliss/Stock.adobe.com

Discrimination in Irish workplaces is alive and kicking, research says

1 minute ago1 View

A new Workhuman study revealed that one in three women in management roles are more likely to face workplace discrimination than men.

Even as we usher in the future of work, gender equality issues in the workplace are still not a thing of the past, according to new “stark findings” from Workhuman.

An employee survey from the Irish-American technology company revealed that one-third of women in management roles are more likely than men to have been at the receiving end of discrimination at work.

More than half of the women surveyed stated that their managers have taken credit for their work, meanwhile, just over a quarter of women said they are likely to receive a higher annual bonus, compared to more than half of men surveyed.

Main areas for concern

The results are based on responses of more than 3,500 people in Ireland, the UK, the US and Canada. The study aimed to outline where company cultures need to improve to respect, and ultimately retain, staff.

Hiring Now

It found that one in four have felt discriminated against during their career, with contributing factors being age (52pc), gender identity (30pc), race (29pc) and sexual orientation (9pc), to name a few.

The worst offenders sector-wise were IT, where half of all women surveyed said hiring and promotion decisions are based on gender and/or race, while 100pc of women in hospitality reported the same.

Work-life balance

And for other aspects such as work-life balance, almost a quarter of women in senior management roles reported a poor relationship between work and their personal lives, compared with just 14pc of men.

Niamh Graham, vice-president of global HR for Workhuman, said: “The stark findings in this report show that Ireland, among other markets around the world, has a way to go before we can say there is gender equity in every workplace.

“This survey helps us understand the problems but also points to how we can improve workplace cultures. Employees want to work at organisations where they feel appreciated, recognised and do meaningful work.

“Embedding a positive culture of recognition, gratitude and allowing people to be themselves at work will help employees thrive and help employers improve relationships, retention of workers, and the organisation’s productivity.”

By Lisa Ardill

Lisa joined the team as senior Careers reporter in July 2019 having worked previously in communications for a digital content technology research centre and in media for Science Foundation Ireland. She has a BA in neuroscience and a master’s degree in science communication. In no particular order, her passions include feminism, human rights, literature, her bichon frise and proper use of the Oxford comma. She likes to both read and write poetry.

More from careers

Discrimination in Irish workplaces is alive and kicking, research says
6 tips for working productively if you live with a mental illness
Discrimination in Irish workplaces is alive and kicking, research says
How a last-minute change transformed this man’s career
Discrimination in Irish workplaces is alive and kicking, research says
Anxious about letting staff go? Keep these useful considerations in mind
Discrimination in Irish workplaces is alive and kicking, research says
Career progression for women in science is still being stifled

Loading

Loading
Read More
Loading now, one moment please! Loading