This is what you need to do to get your dream job

Have you ever not heard back from a job application and wondered why? Or felt like you had no clue what employers are actually looking for? This week in Careers, we tried to answer those questions.

For even the least career-motivated of people, landing the so-called ‘dream job’ is a holy grail.

While a person’s dream job is quite a personal thing, all dream jobs tend to share certain characteristics – they’re exciting, dynamic, well compensated and fun. Anything that aligns with the classic ‘If you find a job you love, you’ll never work a day in your life’ adage, really.

‘Dream job’ is a bit of a misnomer though, because ‘dream’ implies that it’s removed from reality and creates the impression that this level of job satisfaction is unattainable. Here in the Silicon Republic Careers department, however, we think it’s more than possible to achieve.

The first step to getting your ideal role is getting an interview, but that can be easier said than done. If you find yourself scratching your head wondering why your CVs repeatedly go unanswered, Hays’ Jason Walker may be able to help you elucidate the issue.

If you have lofty ambitions of working for some of the hottest companies around, you may be wondering how to make yourself stand out during the hiring process. We surveyed some of the top firms hiring right now about the kinds of traits and skills they seek in prospective employees.

Also hiring is cloud-based B2B sales platform N3, which announced this week that it will double its Dublin-based workforce by the end of 2018.

Graduate positions are a great way to get your foot in the door. It certainly worked for Amgen’s Alan Coady, who told us about how his graduate programme led him to ‘the forefront of the biotechnology industry’.

Marie Taylor-Ghent joined EY’s data analytics team in 2014 and was recently announced as its new director. If this sounds like a dream job to you, you’ll be interested to know which skills she feels are most integral to her job.

For more on any of these stories, follow the links below.

It’s always important for jobseekers to know who’s hiring, but it’s arguably more important to know what will make you stand out.

Many could go into data analytics thinking about the importance of strong technical skills, but the ability to successfully communicate is just as essential.

Cloud-based B2B sales and marketing platform N3 will recruit 100 new employees in response to growing demand for its services.

After finishing his chemical engineering degree, Alan Coady set forth to find a job that could both excite and educate him. Amgen satisfied all those needs and more.

