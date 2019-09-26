Take a deep dive into the company culture and values at Dropbox

We visited Dropbox in Dublin to find out about the emphasis it places on diversity and inclusion, and what the team looks for in new hires.

At Dropbox, the company mission is all about securing better productivity for workers around the world. But what about life for staff within its walls?Siliconrepublic.com visited the company’s office in Dublin to find out.

‘Working at Dropbox is an opportunity to do the best work of your career’

– ADRIENNE GORMLEY

Speaking to different team members with diverse backgrounds, it became clear that Dropbox’s culture is built on positivity.

Adrienne Gormley, global vice-president of customer experience and head of EMEA at the company, discussed the emphasis it places on encouraging employees to truly be themselves at work. Prioritising diversity is critical here, with employee resource groups such as Women at Dropbox, Latin@s, Black Dropboxers and Pridebox.

“Working at Dropbox is an opportunity to do the best work of your career. We’re focused on designing an enlightened way of working and we really have to live that as part of the Dropbox culture.”

When it comes to seeking new hires, there are qualities the recruitment team is on the lookout for. Head of international HR, Maeve O’Meara, cited such attributes as trustworthiness and the motivation to always aim higher as a couple of notable items on the list.

And for anyone considering pursuing a career at the company, she offered some insights on what to expect, describing the staff as very enthusiastic and easy to work with.

For Lukas Borsboom, this was especially important.

He moved to Ireland and began working at Dropbox in Dublin as a business development representative for Benelux. He discussed his experiences so far, saying that he enjoys the spirit of collaboration that exists among staff.

“Moving to a different country can be very daunting, but throughout the interview process, Dropbox already made me feel very welcome.”

Watch the video above to find out more about working life at Dropbox.