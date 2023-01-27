Dublin ranks seventh out of 55 cities for businesswomen working in tech

Dublin was singled out by the rankers at Dell for its diverse and qualified talent pool, as well as its designation as an international hub for cybersecurity.

According to a new study by Dell Technologies, Dublin is one of the top 25 cities in the world when it comes to nurturing women entrepreneurs.

Dell’s 2023 Women Entrepreneur Cities Index looked at 55 cities worldwide, ranking them for how well they attracted and subsequently encouraged women in business to thrive.

Overall, Dublin was 23rd out of 55 cities. However, for some individual factors it ranked higher.

When it came to nurturing women entrepreneurs in tech specifically, Dublin shot up into seventh place.

It ranked eighth place for gender equality in leadership and 12th when it came to access to mentors and role models for women.

Dell ranked each location based on five characteristics: capital, technology, talent, culture and markets.

These pillars were organised into two groups — operating environment and enabling environment. The overall rating system was based on 72 indicators. Nearly two-thirds of these have a gender-based component.

Individual indicators were weighted based on four criteria: relevance, quality of underlying data, uniqueness in the index and gender component.

Dublin was singled out by the rankers at Dell for its diverse and qualified talent pool, as well as its designation as an international hub for cybersecurity.

Commenting on the research, Ciara Dempsey, regional sales senior manager at Dell Technologies Ireland, said “While there’s still much progress to be made, it’s fantastic to see Dublin recognised as an emerging hub for talented women entrepreneurs, especially in the technology industry.”

“By further investing in high potential women entrepreneurs and equipping policymakers with data-driven insights, we can foster an ecosystem where business leaders and entrepreneurs can grow regardless of gender.”

This year’s index showed positive progress for Dublin since Dell first started carrying out these indexes in 2016. Dublin registered the 3rd highest momentum score. In 2017, it ranked 34th, meaning it has climbed 11 positions since.

Overall, London scored first place, while New York and San Francisco’s Bay Area took second and third places respectively. Out of the EU cities, Paris scored highest in fourth place.

Copenhagen, which scored 17th overall, ranked the highest in the technology pillar.

