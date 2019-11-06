How diversity drives this ‘true data company’

At Dun & Bradstreet, teams comprising people from around the world and of different generations work to ‘derive insights from data’.

Dun & Bradstreet was originally set up in New York where, according to its Dublin site lead Dónal Cavanagh, it was “probably the first organisation set up to provide business information” to customers.

Now, the company has offices around the world with diverse teams, and we visited its Irish hub to find out more.

So, what exactly does Dun & Bradstreet do for its clients? “Today, we’re a true data company,” Cavanagh said.

“We derive insights from their data and we help them to grow revenue, to manage risk, to lower cost and, essentially, to transform for greater competitiveness.”

‘When I think about the culture here at Dun & Bradstreet, the first thing that comes to mind is our diversity’

– PATRICK O’SULLIVAN

One of the people helping to make that goal a reality for Dun & Bradstreet is Hazel Bracken. As a software developer at the company, she said that she was able to progress to where she is now with her manager’s encouragement.

That encouragement wasn’t just limited to promotional opportunities. Bracken described the ways her employer has helped her advance her learning, such as by obtaining certificates and sitting exams, with both funding and general support from the company.

That support is just one facet of the company’s culture, which we heard more about from senior technical manager Patrick O’Sullivan.

“When I think about the culture here at Dun & Bradstreet, the first thing that comes to mind is our diversity,” he said.

“With our graduate recruitment programme with the colleges, we’ve got centennials and millennials coming in here and working closely with our more senior baby boomers to get a very varied perspective on the work we do.”

O’Sullivan also discussed the multinational teams working at the company, which he said are “built up from 16 different countries”. To celebrate that diversity, Dun & Bradstreet welcomes festivals from around the globe, such as Diwali and Thanksgiving.