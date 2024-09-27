Early STEM careers, the road less travelled and moving with the times

Starting off in any new career can be a daunting experience, as the unknowns can create havoc in your mind and on your plans. But with the right support and guidance, the path less taken can often bring you to exactly where you were supposed to be.

The fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) are vast, diverse and ever-changing, making entry into a STEM role somewhat intimidating for professionals starting out in their careers. It can be tempting to buy into what others are doing, isolating a goal and taking the most linear route to get yourself there.

But for Richard Nunan, consulting partner at professional services firm Deloitte, taking the time to find a true purpose can make all the difference for professionals starting out in STEM careers. He encourages people to speak with a trusted mentor figure or coach to properly identify the areas they most care about, how you can actualise the best version of yourself and where technology fits in.

“If you are considering a move into the industry, I would recommend looking at doing a diploma in one of the specialised areas within technology such as cloud or gen AI to get a feel for how it fits your skills,” he told SiliconRepublic.com.

“Gen AI is a once-in-a-generation technology shift. It would be a good one to start with as the opportunity and the impact it will have will be around for a long time. Immerse yourself in the topic and recognise how your strengths can grow in the space and then look for the opportunity in an industry that feels comfortable for you.”

Moving with the times

Studies, for example a recent PwC report on workplace hopes and fears, have shown that there is a demand for significant upskilling in the area of AI and advanced technologies. Globally, leaders are being encouraged to invest in training that would enable people to embrace roles that require a great deal of digital literacy.

For Eimear Coffey, vice-president of technology management at Fidelity Investments Ireland, career curiosity and a commitment to continuous learning is key. “Now is the time to explore new technologies and broaden your engineering skills. Don’t limit yourself to one area, diversify your expertise,” she said. As technology continues to evolve, Coffey encourages professionals to acquire a new skill, technology or idea every six months, establishing themselves as lifelong learners.

“The industry moves so fast”, explained Leeanne Patterson, the head of HR at Tata Consultancy Services. “So nurture that hunger for knowledge and growth. Build your network in your workplace and find mentors, these connections are invaluable as you go through your career.”

Alternative routes

For David Burke, the global head of talent acquisition and the employer brand at Workhuman, not every transition into the STEM sphere is going to follow the standardised route and he would urge early-career professionals not to delegitimise the importance of their transferable skills.

“For those considering a move into the sci-tech industry without a traditional background, my advice is simple: don’t underestimate the value of your soft skills and transferable experiences. I would encourage everyone to reflect on their past experiences to understand what is applicable in the sci-tech world such as communication, problem-solving, being innovative and agile,” said Burke.

This is an opinion shared by Integral Ad Science’s Carrie Mackenzie, a senior associate technical account manager, whose own career began in social work, not STEM. “Don’t be discouraged by not having a traditional sci-tech degree. Your unique background can bring a fresh perspective to the industry. Leverage online courses and certifications to build up technical knowledge and showcase your commitment.”

As pointed out by Coffey, learning and evolving does not always have to be achieved via a degree. There are a plethora of opportunities to grow and gain skills, for example reputable online courses and university micro-credentials can offer early-career professionals the chance to upskill in niche areas flexibly.

Patterson emphasised that people shouldn’t feel anxious about their technical skills. “For those changing careers, I would say don’t be discouraged when starting out. Highlight transferable skills like problem-solving, and analytical and critical thinking,” she said. “Online courses and certifications can bridge the knowledge gap and demonstrate your commitment.”

As noted by Nunan, what he would look out for, and what many employers would consider a key component of skill, is attitude and aptitude.

He explained that he has seen people with maths or history degrees enter the company looking for a career change, usually possessing a strong willingness to learn. Within six months, via specific training programmes, they shared a similar level of technological skill when compared to professionals who came through via the graduates programme.

Nunan, Coffey, Patterson, Burke and Mackenzie are all of the opinion that a commitment to continuous learning, a willingness to embrace new technologies and the fearlessness to forge your own path are vital for early-stage careers and in the words of Nunan, at the end of the day it’s important that you “enjoy what you do”.

