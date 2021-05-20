45 companies pledge to make Irish workplaces more inclusive

Accenture, BT, Deloitte, Eir and more have signed BITCI’s new Elevate pledge, committing to greater diversity and inclusion.

A new pledge led by Business in the Community Ireland (BITCI) wants to make workplaces more diverse and inclusive. It’s called the Elevate pledge and 45 companies have already signed on, committing to inclusivity measures such as disability confidence training and gender pay gap analyses.

Diversity and Inclusion in Focus

The launch of Elevate follows research carried out by BITCI and Deloitte for a report called Diversity and Inclusion in Focus. The report’s introduction says it “reveals some of the social inequalities that exist in Ireland today alongside an exploration of the barriers to inclusion as experienced by employers and jobseekers”.

For example, BITCI and Deloitte found that to what they refer to as “the general population”, a person who has a disability is four and half times more likely to be unemployed. A black person is six times more likely to be unemployed, according to the report, and members of the Traveller community 13 times more likely.

The report also includes the findings of focus groups Deloitte carried out earlier this year. During these groups, participants said they had been told by recruiters to change their names so they’d be accepted by Irish employers.

They said they were frustrated that their education and skills weren’t recognised or appreciated by Irish employers, leading to them working in low-paid jobs that didn’t reflect their experience, and that employers and recruiters didn’t have sufficient knowledge of visa processes.

The Elevate pledge

For companies taking part in Elevate, the pledge must be signed by their CEO. It asks all signatories to assess and profile their diversity levels and implement measures for inclusion.

Each company will have to provide diversity profile data on their own workforce, starting with their senior management teams, and measure the impacts of their actions to improve inclusivity.

The companies that have signed the Elevate pledge so far include Accenture, Aviva, BT, Cork Chamber, Deloitte, Eir, Fujitsu, Heineken, Irish Water, Janssen Sciences Ireland, Sky, SSE Ireland and William Fry.

Signatories have already committed to a number of actions. These include rolling out mandatory ‘race awareness learning’ for all staff, achieving an equal gender balance in senior appointments by the end of 2021, reviewing job descriptions to eliminate unintended bias, carrying out a gender pay gap analysis and partnering with a DEIS school to give transition-year students placement opportunities.

To monitor progress on these commitments, BITCI said it will publish reports annually. The first is planned for mid-2022.

BITCI CEO Tomás Sercovich commented: “The global pandemic and movements such as #BlackLivesMatter have shone a spotlight on the major inequality in our society.

“Companies have a fundamental role to play and know that they have to do more. We are at the foothills of realising truly inclusive workplaces, but the power of a collective response from BITCI members and learning from each other will lead to continuous improvement as we have seen previously with our low-carbon pledge.”