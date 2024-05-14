Improve onboarding process to retain staff, report advises

Poor hiring experiences, inconsistency and job misalignment are just some of the reasons employees gave for leaving their role in the early stages.

A employment report published today (14 May) highlights that employers are missing the mark on staff loyalty.

The report, which was compiled by recruitment company Hays Ireland, found that 70pc of employers saw staff leave within the first year, citing “a poor match with the organisation”.

Almost half of all respondents (44pc) found that the job they had applied for failed to meet their expectations in crucial areas, such as the level of training provided and how the “role aligned with management’s” expectations.

The report urged employers to re-evaluate how they approach key stages of the employment phase, beginning with the interview and onboarding, highlighting the importance of “the interview process itself in securing the right employee and ensuring longevity”. It also reminded employers not to deprioritise employee wellbeing once they are officially part of a company.

Almost two-fifths (37pc) of employees reported leaving or having considered leaving a role “due to a poorly managed onboarding process”, indicating that employers need to redirect focus towards building trust and a positive company culture.

This is also evident in the tools potential candidates are utilising to make choices around their employment status, for example, 68pc of professionals said they use the employee value proposition (EVP) to ensure that a company aligns with their aspirations and values.

For managing director of Hays Ireland, Maureen Lynch, recruitment and retention pose “significant challenges” for employers. The interview and application stages “offer professionals a first-hand view of an organisation’s culture and work environment”, Lynch said. Therefore, it is “crucial for employers to recognise” the link between negative hiring experiences and “high applicant attrition rates”.

“Poor retention not only comes with a significant financial cost, but also contributes to decreased productivity, low morale, weak culture and can damage client relationships.

“As employers prepare planning for the remainder of the year, investing in robust recruitment and retention strategies is imperative for sustained growth and success,” said Lynch.

