Employee mental health and the ‘winter blues’

As the conversation around employee mental health and wellbeing becomes increasingly mainstream, could more be done to tackle seasonal affective disorder in the workplace?

The ‘winter blues’, or as we now call it, seasonal affective disorder (SAD), is characterised by a period of melancholy, typically associated with the colder, darker, rainier winter months, that tends to end as the weather improves. Though people have been known to experience symptoms well into spring and summer.

From feelings of depression, listlessness and low energy, to issues with sleep and changes in appetite, SAD – depending on the season you are in – can come with a range of symptoms that drastically affect both your personal and working life, to the point that employers may need to offer additional support.

“Untreated mental health issues can lead to significant disruptions in workplace morale and efficiency,” explained Caitlin Collins, the programme strategy director and organisational psychologist for intelligent performance management platform Betterworks.

“For the company, these challenges can manifest in lower engagement levels and higher turnover rates, ultimately affecting business performance. A healthy workforce is critical for achieving organisational goals, so companies should recognise the link between employee wellbeing and overall success.”

SAD and the workplace

While scientists have yet to reach a consensus on the leading cause of SAD, research suggests that weather and proximity to the equator play a significant role, due to reduced sunlight, colder temperatures and increased isolation. According to Collins, the resulting drop in serotonin levels in response to a lack of sunlight greatly affects the body’s ability to regulate mood.

“Bad weather can also influence our daily routines, making it more challenging to get outside or engage in social interactions that are crucial for mental wellbeing. This can lead to feelings of loneliness and stress, especially at a time of year that is often already marked by increased pressures due to the holidays.” Additionally, research also suggests that women, people already living with bipolar disorder or other mental illnesses, and those with a family history of SAD are more likely to experience it themselves.

For Collins, there are a number of ways employers can support employees who may be struggling with their mental health during the winter months. For example, regular check-ins and avenues through which employees can anonymously engage in productive conversation would establish a culture of trust and understanding.

The provision of mental health resources, such as counselling, wellness programmes and workshops can equip employees with the tools and strategies they need to navigate difficult times. Also, flexible working arrangements, namely hybrid or fully remote options, could give struggling employees an opportunity to better orient themselves and reduce stress.

She also noted that education for managers in particular is of paramount importance. “Educating leaders on recognising the signs of mental health struggles and how to respond appropriately can enhance the support network within the organisation.”

Exercise, healthy eating, stress management and in some scenarios, medications, have also been cited as potential treatments when dealing with SAD, as well as light therapy, however, the overall effectiveness of the latter is presently unclear.

Changing attitudes

For Collins there is room for a much broader conversation on inclusivity and mental health in the workplace. “As organisations face increasingly complex challenges, the importance of mental health cannot be overstated. This includes addressing seasonal effects, stressors and the unique experiences of diverse employee groups.

“Broader conversations can involve integrating mental health discussions into performance reviews, providing educational resources about mental health awareness and facilitating workshops that promote understanding and empathy among team members. By creating a culture of openness and support, organisations can drive engagement and foster a healthier work environment,” she said.

There is also potentially a workplace generational divide to contend with, as research suggests that older employees are significantly less likely or willing to share their mental health concerns with others in the workforce. In comparison, younger employees, while still wary of stigma, feel slightly more comfortable addressing the issue in the workplace.

“This disparity underscores the need for organisations to cultivate a culture of psychological safety that is inclusive of all age groups, for all seasons.” Ultimately, according to Collins, organisations have a responsibility to ensure that they stay on top of the evolving mental health landscape and its impact on the workforce.

“As we approach the winter months, I urge all leaders to take a proactive approach to mental health. This means not only addressing immediate concerns but also embedding mental health awareness into the core of organisational culture year-round. By doing so, we can build resilient teams capable of navigating both the challenges of seasonal shifts and the broader pressures of our work environments.”

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.