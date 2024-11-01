How can employees and organisations prepare for the deep-tech wave?

The deep-tech wave is overtaking organisations, leaving a transformed workplace in its wake.

Deep tech, that is advanced technologies including quantum computing, genomics, robotics and nanotechnology, aims to develop solutions to complex issues. More and more companies are investing significant resources into innovating in the deep-tech space, reshaping not just their own organisations, but the boundaries of what is or may be possible.

As global challenges demand swifter, smarter solutions, so too must companies and technologies advance. Employees, company leaders and organisations as a whole are operating in an ever-evolving landscape and must better prepare themselves for a workplace transformed by innovation and deep tech.

For Deepak Chaudhari, the country head of TCS Ireland, we are seeing first-hand how advanced technologies are altering businesses and larger industries, such as the finance, healthcare, retail and logistic sectors.

“To support this, the technical needs of our teams have significantly evolved in parallel with the rise of deep tech. Foundational skills like software engineering and cloud computing remain essential, but there is now a stronger focus on applying and deploying advanced AI, machine learning, data analytics and blockchain technology,” he explained.

He noted that expectations for modern-day employees have shifted too, as professionals are now expected to have a deeper understanding of advanced technologies and their applications.

“In TCS for example, over 300,000 of our associates have already been trained in the foundational skills of AI and machine learning, as we build out one of the largest AI-ready workforces in the world,” said Chaudhari.

Red Hat Ireland’s Ivan Jennings, the senior manager for solution architecture, is also cognisant of the speed at which organisations and industry demands are changing. “As the rate of technological change has accelerated, our team’s technical needs have also increased significantly,” he said.

“Deep technologies like artificial intelligence have been around for many years, prior to the rise of generative AI, but the pace and scale of advancements have been pretty incredible. My team needs to walk in lock step with what Red Hat, our parent company IBM and the other players are doing in this space from a capability perspective.”

In-demand skills

The potential impact of deep tech on industries and organisations is huge, with digitalisation, sustainability, healthcare and working life just some of the areas expected to experience major change. In response, employees will likely have to upskill or reskill to fully engage with deep-tech opportunities and challenges.

For Chaudhari, it is important that companies keep themselves updated and relevant, through training and education. “We’re building expertise across critical areas like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science to provide data-driven insights that keep our clients competitive,” he said, further explaining that a battery of deep-tech skills are also key to enhancing important areas such as cybersecurity.

He advises candidates aiming to make waves in deep tech to prioritise key areas of learning, such as quantum computing, AI, digital twins and machine learning. The ideal professional will not only be technically skilled, but also display a willingness to adapt and apply deep-tech technologies to real-world problems.

“Highlighting experiences of cross-skilling and improving abilities outside of immediate job requirements can showcase their comprehensive and diverse problem-solving abilities and passion for innovation. It’s important to present oneself as a team player who can effectively communicate with both technical and non-technical colleagues,” Chaudhari said.

For Jennings, organisations will also have to apply a degree of critical thinking and remain aware of the ethics around the use of advanced technologies. “There are regulations and legislation to consider, alongside customers and partners who are eager to leverage the technology,” he explained.

“When we do things at breakneck speed, risk can be introduced, with many new elements to consider. For instance, how robust and resilient is this new product release? Could you already have a more suitable tool in your stack?”

He cited a case where a consumer requested the introduction of AI into their processes to drive cost savings and process improvement; however, an assessment made it clear that a less complex automation already in use was a better option. “The lesson is to continue to do the right thing, that’s to say honouring architectural and technical principles and never cutting corners.”

